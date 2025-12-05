People’s Party demands deputy PM’s removal over alleged crime ties

Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow chairing a meeting on October 22 | Photo via Royal Thai Government

The opposition People’s Party has renewed its call for the dismissal of Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow, citing concerns that his continued role in the Cabinet may affect ongoing investigations into a transnational crime and money laundering network.

The remarks were made by Rangsiman Rome, Deputy Leader of the People’s Party, following the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO)’s seizure of assets worth approximately 10 billion baht. The assets are linked to an online scam operation involving Thai businesswoman Tangthai Banmahing.

Rangsiman said the investigation has uncovered financial links to bank accounts belonging to Yim Leak, who reportedly has strong connections to Cambodia’s political leadership and is believed to be a key figure in a broader regional scam network.

He said the group channels illicit funds through BIC Bank Cambodia, which is controlled by Yim Leak and also connected to the Dara Sakor project, a large-scale development initiative with ties to Chinese national She Zhijiang.

She was extradited to China on charges relating to illegal gambling operations. Rangsiman added that BIC Bank could be subject to British sanctions.

He also alleged that Benjamin Mauerberger, also known as Ben Smith, has significant connections to Thai political figures, including Thamanat, and currently advises former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Benjamin Mauerberger | Photo via Thairath

Citing reports by journalist Tom Wright, Rangsiman said Mauerberger had provided private jets and luxury yachts for political figures. He referenced a December 2024 meeting between Thaksin Shinawatra and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, which reportedly took place aboard a yacht owned by Mauerberger. Thamanat was also present at the meeting.

Rangsiman further pointed to a public admission by Thanadol Suwannarit, an adviser to Thamanat, who confirmed he had handled legal affairs for Mauerberger.

He said he is currently being sued by Mauerberger and noted alleged irregularities in court proceedings, including the inability of Mauerberger’s legal representative to verify the authenticity of a passport copy.

Rangsiman said the case is part of a larger issue of “grey capital,” illicit funds used to influence Thai politics and weaken democratic institutions. He also accused Thamanat of using legal complaints to suppress criticism, as reported by Bangkok Post.

He called on the prime minister to remove Thamanat from his position and to increase cooperation with international partners to pursue those involved in the transnational scheme.

