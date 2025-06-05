Pattaya police foil violent brawl at Bali Hai Pier skate park

A potentially violent clash involving a large group of foreign youths was thwarted in the early hours of today after swift action by Pattaya City Police.

Officers, led by Police Colonel Anek Sarethongyoo, responded to a tip-off from the Pattaya Special Operations team, who had received intel about a group of armed youths gathering at the skate park near Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya.

The situation sparked immediate concern, with the potential for violence in a popular tourist hotspot, just a stone’s throw from Walking Street.

Fearing a disturbance that could disrupt public safety, police and special operations officers rapidly mobilised to the scene, joined by The Pattaya News team.

Upon arrival, officers encountered 22 male foreign nationals. The group included youths from Cambodia, Myanmar, and members of the Karen ethnic tribe.

The police’s search uncovered a disturbing array of concealed weapons, including knives, machetes, and improvised blades wrapped in black tape, hidden around the skate park to avoid detection.

It was clear that the group was preparing for a potential fight, but thanks to quick intervention, no violence occurred.

In addition to the weapons, 10 motorcycles were seized for inspection. Initial checks revealed that only a handful of the suspects could provide valid identification documents, raising further concerns about the group’s intentions and legal status.

All 22 suspects were detained and taken to Pattaya City Police Station for identity verification and further investigation.

The weapons and motorcycles are currently under scrutiny, with police vowing to take legal action against anyone found guilty of offences, reported The Pattaya News.

This close call, occurring just moments from one of Pattaya’s busiest tourist areas, highlighted the importance of vigilance and rapid response in ensuring public safety.

The successful intervention by the Pattaya Special Operations team demonstrated the effectiveness of proactive crime prevention, averting a potentially dangerous situation and safeguarding the city’s reputation as a popular tourist destination.