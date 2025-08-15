3 teenagers arrested for burning disabled dog in Lampang temple

Police arrested three Thai teenagers for burning a disabled dog alive in a temple bathroom in the northern province of Lampang.

Locals in the Ko Kha district of Lampang reported the cruel act by the 14 year old suspects to the Watchdog Thailand Foundation (WDT) yesterday, August 14. The incident had occurred the previous week in the abandoned bathroom of Wat Phra That Lampangluang.

The shocking crime came to light after one of the teenagers proudly shared a video of the attack on social media. In the footage, the black dog was seen hiding behind a toilet when one of the boys set it on fire. The animal reportedly died at the scene.

According to WDT, the dog was injured and disabled from a previous accident, and the young attackers caused it further suffering through their violent act.

The video went viral online, prompting police to apprehend the three suspects. During interrogation, the boys claimed they encountered the dog in the bathroom and feared it would attack them, so they struck first.

They admitted to siphoning petrol from their motorcycle, pouring it over the dog, and setting it alight. The teenagers insisted the dog jumped from the flames and escaped unharmed.

The foundation rejected this account, stating on its official Facebook page that the dog could barely walk due to its injuries, making it impossible for it to have attacked the boys or leapt from the fire to save itself.

WDT urged officers from Ko Kha Police Station to press the teenagers to reveal where they hid the dog’s carcass.

In another post shared today, August 15, the foundation published a screenshot of a conversation with one of the suspects. The teenager allegedly sent a threatening message demanding that the administrator delete posts about the dog and be careful if they did not comply.

The three suspects remain in police custody, but the punishment they will face has not yet been disclosed, nor have the police revealed their next steps in the investigation.