Mae Hong Son launches campaign to tackle wildfire and PM2.5

Mae Hong Son officials yesterday, February 2, launched a joint campaign aimed at preventing wildfires and reducing air pollution in the province, with multiple key leaders participating in a kick-off event held in front of the municipal office.

The campaign was led by Mae Hong Son Governor Wiboon Waewbandit, alongside Deputy Governor Udomsak Khaonoona and Mae Hong Son Mayor Mallika Jeenakham.

The event was attended by senior officials from various government departments, representatives from the private sector, community leaders, public health volunteers, and residents.

The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness about the dangers of forest fires, smog, and PM2.5 dust, while encouraging concrete action to reduce pollution risks and protect public health.

Officials stressed the importance of understanding the health impacts of air pollution and urged people to reduce activities that contribute to harmful emissions, such as open burning.

The event highlighted the need for cooperation across all sectors to work together on preventative measures. This includes strict adherence to provincial air quality control measures, increased wildfire surveillance, and reducing outdoor burning.

As part of the launch, various agencies deployed water trucks to spray roads throughout the municipality. Participants included soldiers, disaster prevention units, municipal staff, subdistrict administrations, forest fire crews, and the Department of Highways.

The event also offered residents basic vehicle maintenance services, including engine oil changes and safety checks for motorcycles, to further reduce pollution at the community level.

Officials said the campaign serves as a declaration of intent to tackle Mae Hong Son’s recurring pollution problems ahead of the annual haze season, reported Naewna.

In similar news, back in March last year, Mae Hong Son province intensified its efforts to combat cross-border forest fires by strengthening cooperation with neighbouring regions. The move aimed to address the persistent issue of illegal burning along the border with areas such as Shan State, Karen State, and Kayah State.