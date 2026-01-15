Government urges caution as PM2.5 levels hit dangerous highs

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: January 15, 2026, 3:09 PM
Government urges caution as PM2.5 levels hit dangerous highs
Photo via Thairath

Thailand‘s government has issued a warning today, January 15, over rising levels of PM2.5 air pollution expected between January 14 and 16, urging strict control of pollution sources and greater public caution, particularly in Bangkok and surrounding areas.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Pairsawetthawana said the Air Pollution Solution Communication Centre under the Pollution Control Department (APSC) had reported a significant increase in PM2.5 levels, especially in the capital, the upper Central Region, and parts of the Northeast.

The warning comes as stagnant air and low wind speeds have led to a build-up of fine dust particles, with the situation expected to ease after tomorrow, January 16.

In response, the government has instructed the Pollution Control Department to work closely with provincial environmental offices to strengthen pollution control efforts, particularly by preventing open burning during periods of atmospheric stagnation.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has also been asked to consider expanding the Low Emission Zone measures and extending work-from-home (WFH) to reduce urban traffic and emissions.

Lalida added that the Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation Department had been mobilised to conduct cloud-seeding operations to break temperature inversion layers that trap pollutants near the surface.

Man wearing face mask to protect against PM2.5 air pollution
Photo via jcomp on Freepik

The Foreign Ministry has also reached out to the ASEAN Secretary-General to request cooperation on addressing cross-border haze.

According to air quality data recorded midday yesterday, PM2.5 concentrations had risen significantly in many areas, particularly in Bangkok, the Central Region, and the Northeast.

In Bangkok, districts such as Bang Rak, Pathumwan, and Sathorn were marked in the red zone, exceeding safety standards and posing health risks. Many other areas were classified in the orange zone, indicating moderate health impact.

The APSC has called on the public to monitor air quality reports before leaving home, avoid outdoor activities when pollution levels are high, use public transport where possible, and wear protective masks if going outside is necessary.

Thairath reported that up-to-date air quality information is available on the Air4Thai website and via the Air4Thai mobile app.

In similar news, back in March last year, officials in northern Thailand have slammed the brakes on daily life in parts of Nan province, imposing lockdowns and curfews as toxic air pollution sends the region’s Air Quality Index (AQI) into the red.

Thaiger QUIZ
Thailand PM2.5 Air Pollution Awareness Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What is the primary concern of the government's warning issued on January 15?
  2. 2. Which areas are particularly affected by the PM2.5 levels according to the report?
  3. 3. What has caused the increased PM2.5 levels as mentioned in the article?
  4. 4. What measure has the government instructed to control pollution during stagnant air conditions?
  5. 5. What zone classification indicates a significant health risk in Bangkok?
  6. 6. What is one of the recommendations for the public to mitigate health risks?
  7. 7. What operation has the Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation Department been mobilized for?
  8. 8. Which website provides up-to-date air quality information as mentioned in the article?
  9. 9. What is the expected outcome of the pollution situation after January 16?
  10. 10. What has the Foreign Ministry done in response to the air pollution issue?

