Thailand’s PM2.5 levels soar, posing health risks in 38 provinces

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) reported that 38 provinces in Thailand, primarily in the Northeast and Central Plains, experienced elevated levels of ultrafine dust on Sunday morning.

At 8am, Gistda indicated that particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less (PM2.5) ranged from 37.6 to 75.6 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³) across these provinces. Meanwhile, the government’s safety threshold for PM2.5 is set at 37.5µg/m³.

Maha Sarakham province in the Northeast recorded the highest PM2.5 level at 75.6µg/m³, categorised as red and posing serious health risks. The remaining 37 provinces reported orange PM2.5 levels. This indicates potential health hazards.

These provinces, listed from highest to lowest levels, included Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Sing Buri, Buri Ram, Surin, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Ang Thong, Roi Et, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi. The list continues with Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Suphan Buri, Si Sa Ket, Prachin Buri, Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Phetchabun, and Sa Kaeo. Furthermore, it includes Ubon Ratchathani, Loei, Uthai Thani, Nakhon Sawan, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Mukdahan, Sakon Nakhon, Phichit, Yasothon and Chanthaburi.

In Bangkok and 18 other provinces, air quality was classified as moderate. PM2.5 levels ranged from 27 to 37.2µg/m³. These provinces, listed from highest to lowest levels, included Nakhon Nayok, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Phanom, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Trat, Nonthaburi, Phitsanulok, Bangkok, and Rayong. Additionally, the list includes Samut Prakan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Kamphaeng Phet, Phuket, Tak, Nan, Krabi, Trang and Uttaradit.

Good air quality, with PM2.5 levels between 16.5 and 24.9µg/m³, was recorded in 18 provinces mainly in the North and South. These included Satun, Phayao, Phrae, Phangnga, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Bueng Kan, Pattani, Lampang, and Lamphun. Further, this group includes Surat Thani, Sukhothai, Narathiwat, Phatthalung, Yala, Chumphon, Ranong, Chiang Rai and Songkhla.

Mae Hong Son and Chiang Mai reported very good air quality, with PM2.5 levels of 10.6µg/m³ and 12.8µg/m³ respectively, according to Bangkok Post.