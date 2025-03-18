Mae Hong Son strengthens cross-border efforts on forest fires

Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Mae Hong Son strengthens cross-border efforts on forest fires
Pictures courtesy of Chiang Mai News

Mae Hong Son province is stepping up its efforts to combat cross-border forest fires by ramping up cooperation with its neighbouring states.

Deputy Governor Boonlue Thammathranurak highlighted the ongoing problem of illegal burning along the border between Mae Hong Son and countries such as Shan State, Karen State, and Kayah State.

These areas have long faced the threat of uncontrolled forest fires crossing borders, but this year, all parties have pledged to raise their efforts to prevent such incidents.

The key collaboration this year has been with the Karen people. The Salween Wildlife Sanctuary and Salween National Park, under the management of Conservation Area Office 16, Mae Sariang Branch, have been working alongside the 36th Ranger Force, Mae Khong Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, and Border Patrol Police 337.

Together with neighbouring countries, the joint efforts include signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to create a firebreak along the border and establish joint patrols to monitor and prevent fires.

The MOU also requests cooperation to avoid forest burning on the Thai side of the border.

These coordinated efforts have shown promising results, with no fires reported from neighbouring countries crossing into Thai territory thus far.

Officials remain optimistic that continued collaboration between Mae Hong Son and its neighbours will successfully curb the issue of cross-border forest fires.

With a shared commitment to protecting the environment, authorities believe that ongoing cooperation and strict control measures will prevent future outbreaks and protect the region’s forests, reported Chiang Mai News.

In similar news, national park officials worked overnight to contain a devastating forest fire in Huai Rangka, Phetchabun, which destroyed around 180 rai of land on February 2.

The blaze is believed to have been deliberately set, likely by individuals hunting or foraging. On the same day, multiple sugarcane field fires were reported along roadsides, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

Ronnarat Sirimakorn, head of Thad Mok National Park, confirmed that hotspot alerts were triggered in Huai Rangka forest, prompting immediate action.

Firefighting teams from Thad Mok and Wang Thadi Forest Park battled the flames from 1pm on February 1, successfully extinguishing them by 11am the next day.

