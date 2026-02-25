Hong Kong woman’s bag snatched while riding tuk tuk in Bangkok

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: February 25, 2026, 2:05 PM
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

Police are investigating a theft reported today, February 25, after a Hong Kong woman said two men on a motorcycle grabbed her shoulder bag while she was riding in a tuk tuk near Supachalasai Stadium in Bangkok.

According to information received at 1.47am by Pathum Wan Police Station, the suspects were described as two men with heavy builds travelling on a motorcycle with no registration plate.

Police said the rider was wearing a red shirt and the passenger a white shirt, but the motorcycle’s details were not known.

Photo via Amarin TV

The theft was reported on the side of the road opposite Supachalasai Stadium in Pathum Wan district. After the incident, the suspects reportedly fled towards the Pathum Wan intersection.

In a later update, the victim said she was sitting in a tuk tuk when the motorcycle approached. The two men rode close before one of them grabbed her shoulder bag and pulled it away.

The woman tried to hold on to the bag but was unable to stop the theft. She suffered a torn fingernail in the process.

Photo via Amarin TV

According to her, the stolen bag contained a wallet containing cash of about 10,000 baht and her passport.

Pathum Wan police recorded the complaint and instructed investigating officers to review CCTV footage in the area to identify and locate the suspects for legal proceedings, reported Amarin TV.

Elsewhere, a 25 year old man was apprehended in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district after a failed handbag snatch. Police said he collided with a civilian’s motorcycle while trying to escape and suffered a head injury.

The victim, a local woman, said she was unlocking her bicycle under a footbridge when a man on a blue Honda Wave motorcycle grabbed her handbag and tried to ride away.

