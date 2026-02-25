Transgender suspect sought after tourist reports theft and assault

A South Korean tourist has lost more than 20,000 baht after a late-night dispute at a rented pool villa in Chon Buri, following a meeting with a group of transgender women in Pattaya’s Walking Street area.

Yesterday, February 24, a 25 year old woman identified only as A, speaking on behalf of the 46 year old South Korean tourist, said her friend brought two transgender entertainers to a villa to drink and socialise.

One of the two was known by the nickname “Fueangfa”, who was wearing a pink shirt visible in video clips later kept as evidence.

At about 3.39am, the tourist briefly stepped outside. When he came back in, he found that 20,000 baht in cash was missing from his wallet.

Around that time, Fueangfa allegedly went up to the third floor, telling others she was going to shower, before coming back downstairs wrapped only in a towel. A suspected she had used the opportunity to search through belongings.

When asked whether anyone had touched the wallet, A said Fueangfa became angry, screamed and began throwing items around the villa. She also grabbed a pool cue from a billiards table and attacked the tourist.

Later, Fueangfa allegedly staged being attacked by falling to the ground and screaming while recording a video, although A claimed no one had assaulted her.

While waiting for police to arrive, she also used a knife and a stun device to threaten the tourist, A alleged. She then climbed over a wall to escape and threw stones down to stop anyone from following, before leaving in a taxi.

The tourist called a friend to help contact the police at around 3am, but, according to A, officers did not arrive until about 5am, by which time the suspect had already fled.

The victim has urged police to speed up the investigation and improve coordination to prevent similar incidents. Several video clips have also been handed to investigators as evidence.

Multiple sources reported that Fueangfa had recently been named as a suspect in a separate case involving the alleged assault of a German tourist on Pattaya Beach.

She was still being summoned to acknowledge the charges, and the incidents were reported to have happened less than two hours apart.

Police in both areas are working to locate the suspect for further legal action.

Similarly, back in September last year, an Indian tourist was left bleeding after being struck on the head by a transgender sex worker with a high-heeled shoe on Pattaya Beach. The victim later filed a complaint at Pattaya City Police Station.