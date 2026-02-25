Transgender suspect sought after tourist reports theft and assault

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 25, 2026, 1:26 PM
97 2 minutes read
Transgender suspect sought after tourist reports theft and assault | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod and Amarin TV

A South Korean tourist has lost more than 20,000 baht after a late-night dispute at a rented pool villa in Chon Buri, following a meeting with a group of transgender women in Pattaya’s Walking Street area.

Yesterday, February 24, a 25 year old woman identified only as A, speaking on behalf of the 46 year old South Korean tourist, said her friend brought two transgender entertainers to a villa to drink and socialise.

One of the two was known by the nickname “Fueangfa”, who was wearing a pink shirt visible in video clips later kept as evidence.

At about 3.39am, the tourist briefly stepped outside. When he came back in, he found that 20,000 baht in cash was missing from his wallet.

Around that time, Fueangfa allegedly went up to the third floor, telling others she was going to shower, before coming back downstairs wrapped only in a towel. A suspected she had used the opportunity to search through belongings.

Transgender suspect sought after tourist reports theft and assault
Photo via Khaosod

When asked whether anyone had touched the wallet, A said Fueangfa became angry, screamed and began throwing items around the villa. She also grabbed a pool cue from a billiards table and attacked the tourist.

Later, Fueangfa allegedly staged being attacked by falling to the ground and screaming while recording a video, although A claimed no one had assaulted her.

Related Articles

While waiting for police to arrive, she also used a knife and a stun device to threaten the tourist, A alleged. She then climbed over a wall to escape and threw stones down to stop anyone from following, before leaving in a taxi.

Transgender suspect sought after tourist reports theft and assault
Photo via Amarin TV

The tourist called a friend to help contact the police at around 3am, but, according to A, officers did not arrive until about 5am, by which time the suspect had already fled.

The victim has urged police to speed up the investigation and improve coordination to prevent similar incidents. Several video clips have also been handed to investigators as evidence.

Multiple sources reported that Fueangfa had recently been named as a suspect in a separate case involving the alleged assault of a German tourist on Pattaya Beach.

Transgender suspect sought after tourist reports theft and assault | News by Thaiger
Photo via Siam Chon News

She was still being summoned to acknowledge the charges, and the incidents were reported to have happened less than two hours apart.

Police in both areas are working to locate the suspect for further legal action.

Similarly, back in September last year, an Indian tourist was left bleeding after being struck on the head by a transgender sex worker with a high-heeled shoe on Pattaya Beach. The victim later filed a complaint at Pattaya City Police Station.

Latest Thailand News
Trat man kills creditor to avoid debt repayment and leaves body in car | Thaiger Thailand News

Trat man kills creditor to avoid debt repayment and leaves body in car

8 seconds ago
Transgender suspect sought after tourist reports theft and assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Transgender suspect sought after tourist reports theft and assault

12 minutes ago
Thai wife accuses female teacher of scamming her foreign husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai wife accuses female teacher of scamming her foreign husband

2 hours ago
New Alternative Party suspends Mongkolkit to protect image and ideology | Thaiger Thailand News

New Alternative Party suspends Mongkolkit to protect image and ideology

2 hours ago
Thai foreign minister rejects Cambodia territory claim at UNHRC | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai foreign minister rejects Cambodia territory claim at UNHRC

3 hours ago
Thailand Good Travel certification ceremony under the Thailand Green Plan 2030 initiative | Thaiger Environment News

Thailand Good Travel certification ceremony under the Thailand Green Plan 2030 initiative

3 hours ago
Reward offered for information about unidentified dead girl in Saraburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Reward offered for information about unidentified dead girl in Saraburi

3 hours ago
Transgender group arrested after theft and assault on German man | Thaiger Thailand News

Transgender group arrested after theft and assault on German man

4 hours ago
Thai driver admits ramming his ex and her boyfriend but denies intent to kill | Thaiger Road deaths

Thai driver admits ramming his ex and her boyfriend but denies intent to kill

4 hours ago
NESDC flags Gen Alpha, Gen Beta as Thai child development lags | Thaiger Thailand News

NESDC flags Gen Alpha, Gen Beta as Thai child development lags

5 hours ago
Foreign tourists join &#8216;Thank you, Thailand&#8217; trend with humorous holiday round-ups | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign tourists join ‘Thank you, Thailand’ trend with humorous holiday round-ups

20 hours ago
Man held in Udon Thani after roof climb, claims aliens targeted him | Thaiger Thailand News

Man held in Udon Thani after roof climb, claims aliens targeted him

21 hours ago
Punch-kun baby macaque adjusts to troop life with help from keepers | Thaiger News

Punch-kun baby macaque adjusts to troop life with help from keepers

21 hours ago
&#8220;Thai police love money,&#8221; TikToker under fire after police checkpoint advice video | Thaiger Phuket News

“Thai police love money,” TikToker under fire after police checkpoint advice video

21 hours ago
Knives and sickles seen as student fight unfolds on Ayutthaya road | Thaiger Thailand News

Knives and sickles seen as student fight unfolds on Ayutthaya road

22 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport apologises after complaint about rude staff and poor service | Thaiger Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi Airport apologises after complaint about rude staff and poor service

23 hours ago
Elderly woman injured in Sattahip crash as police review dashcam | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly woman injured in Sattahip crash as police review dashcam

23 hours ago
Nonthaburi abbot disrobes after alleged relationships with 6 women | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi abbot disrobes after alleged relationships with 6 women

24 hours ago
Russian and Thai suspects held over alleged mule-account scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian and Thai suspects held over alleged mule-account scam

24 hours ago
Family seeks investigation after missing 18 year old girl found dead in river | Thaiger Thailand News

Family seeks investigation after missing 18 year old girl found dead in river

1 day ago
Transgender women filmed brawling with German tourist in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Transgender women filmed brawling with German tourist in Pattaya

1 day ago
Body of unidentified young girl found in Saraburi roadside forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of unidentified young girl found in Saraburi roadside forest

1 day ago
Bird feed sellers detained after video shows man flipping off tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

Bird feed sellers detained after video shows man flipping off tourists

1 day ago
South Korean man tragically drowns off Railay Beach, Krabi | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean man tragically drowns off Railay Beach, Krabi

1 day ago
Ministry links 72 Chiang Mai tiger deaths to distemper, not bird flu | Thaiger Thailand News

Ministry links 72 Chiang Mai tiger deaths to distemper, not bird flu

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 25, 2026, 1:26 PM
97 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.