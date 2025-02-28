Spanish YouTuber arrested for possession of protected animals

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin50 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, February 28, 2025
158 1 minute read
Spanish YouTuber arrested for possession of protected animals
Photo via DailyNews

Police arrested a Spanish YouTuber, the ex-husband of a famous Thai model and singer, at his home in the central province of Kanchanaburi yesterday for the illegal possession of protected animals.

Officers from the Immigration Bureau and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation received a complaint regarding the alleged illegal possession of protected species by the Spanish man, Francisco Javier Cuesta Ramos, also known as Frank Cuesta, leading to a raid on his home yesterday, February 27.

Advertisements

The 38-acre property in Kanchanaburi had been transformed into an illegal zoo, containing cages with multiple protected animals, including kangaroos, ostriches, deer, miniature horses, miniature buffaloes, miniature cows, miniature goats, sheep, wild boars, civets, Sulcata tortoises, capybaras, emus, peacocks, and pythons—totalling more than 50 animals.

Cuesta explained that he had bought the land himself and transferred ownership to his son. He frequently took pictures of the animals and shared them on his social media platforms, which led to the complaints.

Related Articles

The Spanish man was charged under Section 19 of the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act for possessing protected wildlife without permission. The penalty is imprisonment of up to four years, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Spanish man arrested for protected animals possession
Photo via DailyNews

Cuesta is a television presenter and YouTuber whose content focuses on adventure and wildlife protection. He was previously married to the famous Thai model and singer, Alissa “Yuyee” Intusmith, and have three children together. The couple divorced shortly before Yuyee was arrested for cocaine possession.

Foreign YouTuber in Kanchanaburi arrested after protected animals found
Photo via DailyNews

Yuyee was sentenced to 15 years in prison, which was later reduced to several years. She was released in 2022 and recently signed a marriage certificate with her LGBTQIA+ partner this year.

Advertisements

Yuyee’s arrest attracted attention from both Thai and Spanish people, as Cuesta publicly expressed his belief that her arrest was staged by influential figures.

Some news agencies reported that the arrest was orchestrated because Cuesta’s work affected powerful individuals involved in the wildlife smuggling industry.

Sapanish YouTuber illegally possessed protected animals
Photo via YouTuber FRANK CUESTA – CANAL YOUTUBE

Sanook reported that Spanish nationals launched a campaign to seek justice for Yuyee, with more than 500,000 people signing in support of her.

Latest Thailand News
Netizens condemn foreign motorists for reckless driving in Phuket Phuket News

Netizens condemn foreign motorists for reckless driving in Phuket

43 seconds ago
Durian sour: Thailand unearths illegal land grab by Chinese investors Thailand News

Durian sour: Thailand unearths illegal land grab by Chinese investors

11 minutes ago
Labour Ministry backs export of Muay Thai coaches to Hong Kong Thailand News

Labour Ministry backs export of Muay Thai coaches to Hong Kong

22 minutes ago
Scaly situation: Bangkok mulls over monitor mayhem in the city Bangkok News

Scaly situation: Bangkok mulls over monitor mayhem in the city

32 minutes ago
Senate votes to ban small mesh nets for night fishing Thailand News

Senate votes to ban small mesh nets for night fishing

39 minutes ago
Spanish YouTuber arrested for possession of protected animals Thailand News

Spanish YouTuber arrested for possession of protected animals

50 minutes ago
Shiny Airy Freely solo exhibition debuts at Siam Paragon Things To Do

Shiny Airy Freely solo exhibition debuts at Siam Paragon

54 minutes ago
Top US Navy official praises Pattaya police for flawless security Pattaya News

Top US Navy official praises Pattaya police for flawless security

60 minutes ago
Cable crackdown: Thailand bridges gap on cybercrime Business News

Cable crackdown: Thailand bridges gap on cybercrime

1 hour ago
Chinese couple busted at Phuket condo for illegal business Phuket News

Chinese couple busted at Phuket condo for illegal business

1 hour ago
Top cop gunned down after mosque prayers in Pattani Thailand News

Top cop gunned down after mosque prayers in Pattani

2 hours ago
Ctrl-alt-delete: Thai police shut down notorious Singaporean hacker Bangkok News

Ctrl-alt-delete: Thai police shut down notorious Singaporean hacker

3 hours ago
New entertainment complex law to shake up Thailand&#8217;s nightlife Bangkok News

New entertainment complex law to shake up Thailand’s nightlife

3 hours ago
Stray dog leads Tak police to decomposed body of identified girl Thailand News

Stray dog leads Tak police to decomposed body of identified girl

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s north faces rising temperatures and increased dust risk Thailand News

Thailand’s north faces rising temperatures and increased dust risk

3 hours ago
Pattaya taxi driver bricked in booze-fuelled bust-up Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi driver bricked in booze-fuelled bust-up

3 hours ago
Phuket petrol station refuses rider&#8217;s coin payment Phuket News

Phuket petrol station refuses rider’s coin payment

4 hours ago
Pickpocket peril and ladyboy larceny: Pattaya&#8217;s foreign tourist trap Pattaya News

Pickpocket peril and ladyboy larceny: Pattaya’s foreign tourist trap

4 hours ago
Thai transwoman rescued in suicide attempt over boyfriend&#8217;s affair with sister Thailand News

Thai transwoman rescued in suicide attempt over boyfriend’s affair with sister

4 hours ago
Thailand deports 40 Uyghurs to China despite UNHCR warnings Thailand News

Thailand deports 40 Uyghurs to China despite UNHCR warnings

4 hours ago
Fairway to heaven: Icons of Football tee up for swings and banter Bangkok News

Fairway to heaven: Icons of Football tee up for swings and banter

4 hours ago
Cruise company apologises for pouring trash into Chao Phraya (video) Bangkok News

Cruise company apologises for pouring trash into Chao Phraya (video)

4 hours ago
Search underway for missing American woman in Phuket Phuket News

Search underway for missing American woman in Phuket

5 hours ago
Phuket Airport to boost flight capacity to 35 per hour Phuket News

Phuket Airport to boost flight capacity to 35 per hour

5 hours ago
British family races to save loved one after Thailand crash Koh Samui News

British family races to save loved one after Thailand crash

5 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin50 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, February 28, 2025
158 1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Labour Ministry backs export of Muay Thai coaches to Hong Kong

Labour Ministry backs export of Muay Thai coaches to Hong Kong

22 minutes ago
Scaly situation: Bangkok mulls over monitor mayhem in the city

Scaly situation: Bangkok mulls over monitor mayhem in the city

32 minutes ago
Senate votes to ban small mesh nets for night fishing

Senate votes to ban small mesh nets for night fishing

39 minutes ago
Top US Navy official praises Pattaya police for flawless security

Top US Navy official praises Pattaya police for flawless security

60 minutes ago