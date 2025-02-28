Spanish YouTuber arrested for possession of protected animals

Photo via DailyNews

Police arrested a Spanish YouTuber, the ex-husband of a famous Thai model and singer, at his home in the central province of Kanchanaburi yesterday for the illegal possession of protected animals.

Officers from the Immigration Bureau and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation received a complaint regarding the alleged illegal possession of protected species by the Spanish man, Francisco Javier Cuesta Ramos, also known as Frank Cuesta, leading to a raid on his home yesterday, February 27.

The 38-acre property in Kanchanaburi had been transformed into an illegal zoo, containing cages with multiple protected animals, including kangaroos, ostriches, deer, miniature horses, miniature buffaloes, miniature cows, miniature goats, sheep, wild boars, civets, Sulcata tortoises, capybaras, emus, peacocks, and pythons—totalling more than 50 animals.

Cuesta explained that he had bought the land himself and transferred ownership to his son. He frequently took pictures of the animals and shared them on his social media platforms, which led to the complaints.

The Spanish man was charged under Section 19 of the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act for possessing protected wildlife without permission. The penalty is imprisonment of up to four years, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Cuesta is a television presenter and YouTuber whose content focuses on adventure and wildlife protection. He was previously married to the famous Thai model and singer, Alissa “Yuyee” Intusmith, and have three children together. The couple divorced shortly before Yuyee was arrested for cocaine possession.

Yuyee was sentenced to 15 years in prison, which was later reduced to several years. She was released in 2022 and recently signed a marriage certificate with her LGBTQIA+ partner this year.

Yuyee’s arrest attracted attention from both Thai and Spanish people, as Cuesta publicly expressed his belief that her arrest was staged by influential figures.

Some news agencies reported that the arrest was orchestrated because Cuesta’s work affected powerful individuals involved in the wildlife smuggling industry.

Sanook reported that Spanish nationals launched a campaign to seek justice for Yuyee, with more than 500,000 people signing in support of her.