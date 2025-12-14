Headless body found in Nakhon Sawan field sparks murder probe

Published: December 14, 2025, 12:09 PM
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A headless body was discovered in a sugarcane field in Mueang Phin district, Nakhon Sawan province. The deceased’s head was found approximately one kilometre away, leading the daughter to suspect foul play and urging the police to conduct a thorough investigation.

Today, on December 14, reports emerged about the body of 55 year old Nantachai (surname withheld), which was discovered without a head and partially unclothed.

A green shirt with white stripes was on the upper body. The head was found near a bamboo grove a day earlier, about one kilometre from the body.

Police Colonel Panupon Karakon, from Mueang Phin Police Station, confirmed the facts, explaining that the body was found beside the sugarcane field, missing its head and left arm. Nearby, a tobacco pouch and the deceased’s identification card were discovered. The body had been there for around four days.

The headless body was found after the deceased had been missing for four to five days. The head was located on Thursday, December 11, left in a bamboo thicket about a kilometre from the body.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased had a known medical condition and was dependent on alcohol to prevent seizures.

The forensic examination did not indicate any signs of violence or struggle in the vicinity. Initial autopsy results suggested that a circulatory failure may have led to his death. Locals found the body surrounded by dogs, suggesting that animals may have dismembered the body and carried the head away.

Yesterday, on December 13, reporters visited the area, which is an isolated path accessible only by four-wheel-drive vehicles. The area is primarily farmland, with sugarcane and corn, and is isolated due to the lack of roads.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Residents believe the death might be a murder rather than a natural cause. At the site, incense sticks and blood were found, hinting at a ritual. Village chief Boonyuen Tawilap from Mueang Phin stated that the exact cause remains uncertain; it could be either murder or natural death, considering the deceased’s medical history.

He highlighted the possibility that the deceased died due to medical issues before animals disturbed the body. Final conclusions await the autopsy results from Sawangpracharak Hospital.

Although the police do not suspect foul play, the village chief expressed his doubts. The reporters then went to a local temple in Mueang Phin where the funeral was held. The daughter of the deceased, aged 25, insisted that her father was likely murdered, as the area is not frequented by anyone other than farmers.

She urged a comprehensive investigation by the police to rule out natural death.

The family disclosed that Nantachai owned a motorcycle, which went missing after he left home intoxicated about two weeks prior.

They suspect a man who frequently drank with the deceased may be involved. The family has informed the police, who are expected to summon the individual for questioning, according to KhaoSod.

