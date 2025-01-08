Hippo star Moo Deng steals spotlight as election mascot (video)

Hippo star Moo Deng steals spotlight as election mascot (video)
Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Election Commission (EC) has pulled out all the stops to boost voter enthusiasm for the upcoming provincial administrative organisation (PAO) elections, introducing an unlikely but adorable mascotMoo Deng, the famous pygmy hippo calf.

EC chairperson Ittiporn Boonprakong proudly presented Moo Deng during a lively ceremony at the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road. Speaking to a captivated audience, he revealed the EC’s creative strategy to encourage voter turnout for the PAO presidential elections, slated for February 1.

“Moo Deng is not just a symbol of these elections but a reminder that participation is the cornerstone of democracy.”

Polling stations would operate from 8am to 5pm on election day.

The event also highlighted the latest updates to the EC’s Smart Vote app. This enhanced digital platform now allows voters to access detailed candidate profiles with just a few taps, streamlining the decision-making process and ensuring transparency.

Ittiporn expressed optimism that Moo Deng’s charm and the upgraded app would inspire voters to engage more actively in the democratic process—not only in the upcoming elections but in all future local polls, reported The Nation.

“This is not just about voting; it’s about fostering a culture of informed and enthusiastic participation.”

In related news, former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is back in the political spotlight, gearing up to help Pheu Thai candidates in key PAO races. After a triumphant showing in Udon Thani, the party is looking to capitalise on its momentum with Thaksin as its secret weapon.

The 74 year old tycoon visited Ubon Ratchathani on December 11, coinciding with the opening day for candidacy applications. The visit included a strategy meeting with local party heavyweights at the home of Pheu Thai MP Worasit Kaltinan.

In other news, the gunman who shot the chairman of the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) in Pho Sawan district, Nakhon Phanom province was tracked down to Khon Kaen.

