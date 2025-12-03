Rare pink dragon millipede amazes tourists in Uthai Thani

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: December 3, 2025, 10:31 AM
The rare pink dragon millipede during its annual appearance. | Photo via Amazing Thainess

Tourists flocked to Hup Pa Tat in Uthai Thani to witness the annual appearance of one of the world’s top three newly discovered species, the rare pink dragon millipede.

Large crowds gathered on December 1 at Tham Prathun Wildlife Sanctuary, located in Lan Sak district’s Mueang subdistrict, as visitors explored the forest landscape, often compared to a real-life Jurassic Park.

Pink dragon millipede at Hup Pa Tat in Uthai Thani showing its bright pink colour and spiny body
The rare pink dragon millipede during its annual appearance. | Photo courtesy of Travel360 เที่ยวรอบทิศ

The pink dragon millipede, also known as Desmoxytes purpurosea, displays a vivid pink colour, a spiny body, and toxic properties. This species emerges only once a year during the seasonal shift from the rainy season to winter.

Visitors added to the lively atmosphere as they searched for a glimpse of the colourful creature. This millipede, known for its bright colour and dragon-like texture, lives exclusively in this area.

Before entering Hup Pa Tat, sanctuary staff stand by to share information and help tourists learn about the area’s natural environment. On weekends, local schoolchildren volunteer as guides, offering additional insight along the walking trail.

Khaosod reported that the trek includes several points of interest. The first stop is a cave called the Tunnel of Time. This 50-metre-long cave houses bats and marks the beginning of the journey.

Beyond the tunnel, visitors can spot rare plants. Many of these are ancient flora from the Jurassic era. Rock formations along the path draw attention with their otherworldly shapes.

The sanctuary is also home to a variety of wildlife, including monkeys, silver pheasants, wild pigeons, common mynas, and serows. But the pink dragon millipede stood out as the highlight of the season.

In similar news, a local angler in the southern province of Yala discovered a rare and endangered species known as the moonrat while fishing in a canal.

In other similar discoveries, a rare species of moth was discovered at a popular campsite in a national park in Phetchaburi.

