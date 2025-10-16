2 Chinese men arrested in Bangkok for illegal hostel and drug business

Unregistered Viagra and food supplements found during raid on 2 rented houses

Petch Petpailin11 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025
2 Chinese men arrested in Bangkok for illegal hostel and drug business | Thaiger
Photo via Naewna

Police today, October 16, arrested two Chinese nationals during a raid on two houses in Bangkok for illegally operating a hostel and distributing unregistered food supplements and Viagra.

Officers from Sutthisan Police Station, together with officials from the Department of Employment, Immigration Police, and Din Daeng District Office, raided a property in Soi Inthamara 49, Ratchadaphisek sub-district, Din Daeng district, after receiving complaints from locals.

According to the complaint, a large group of Chinese nationals were reportedly living in the accommodation and working illegally.

During the raid, officers found two Chinese nationals: one listed as the tenant of two houses, and the other employed as his assistant.

Inside the first house, police discovered a large quantity of unregistered supplements and medicine, including Viagra, along with numerous parcels ready to be shipped to customers.

Chinese nationals arrested for illegal hostel and drug sale
Photo via Naewna

At the second house, officers found the residence to be illegally modified into a hostel for rentals. A section of the property was also converted into a studio for livestreaming and a shop selling Buddha amulets.

When questioned, one of the suspects, identified as He, claimed he rented each house for 15,000 baht per month. He denied operating a hostel, insisting the rooms were only for his foreign friends visiting Thailand.

Police charged the two suspects under the Management of Foreign Workers Employment Decree for working without permission.

police raid 2 houses in Bangkok and arrest 2 Chinese suspects
Photo via Naewna

Under Section 8 of the Foreign Workers Management Act, the penalty includes a fine of between 5,000 and 50,000 baht, deportation, and a two-year ban on applying for a work permit.

Officials said further investigations will be conducted for unauthorised hostel operations. If any violations are confirmed, additional charges will be filed against the suspects and the property owner.

In a similar incident, two Chinese nationals were arrested last month at a warehouse in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian district. The premises were found to be operating as an illegal e-cigarette factory, with 11 Burmese people working on the production line.

One of the Chinese suspects admitted to working as a factory manager and revealed that his employer was based in China. They both received a monthly salary of 50,000 baht, which was paid via the WeChat application.

