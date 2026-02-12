School shooting in Songkhla leaves principal dead, students injured

Chattarin Siradakul Published: February 12, 2026, 9:29 AM
School shooting in Songkhla leaves principal dead, students injured
Edited photo made with photos from Khaosod and Facebook: เจ๊ม้อย v+

A young gunman stormed into Phatongprathan Kiriwat School in Hat Yai, Songkhla, yesterday afternoon, February 11, after seizing a police rifle, opening fire on staff and students, and taking hostages before eventually surrendering.

Police were first alerted to the incident at 2.54pm after receiving reports of a young man armed with a machete in the Thung Lung area. Officers and a village headman were sent to investigate, but were forced to flee after the suspect chased and attacked them.

The situation escalated when the suspect ran about 200 metres to a police patrol vehicle, opened the door and seized a long gun stored inside. He then fired at the officers, forcing them to take cover.

At around 4pm, the suspect rode a motorcycle into Phatongprathan Kiriwat School in Hat Yai district and opened fire, shooting the school principal and injuring two students. The gunman then took two school staff members and one student hostage inside the school.

School shooting in Hat Yai: suspect arrested, principal killed
Photo via Thairath

By 5.40pm, police confirmed the suspect, identified as 18 year old Khem, was holding a female school staff member hostage inside the public relations room on the ground floor.

He issued threats over the school’s speaker system, warning officers that he would shoot a child if police opened fire.

Officers later learned from the suspect’s sister that he had a medical condition. She then assisted police by trying to persuade him to surrender and release the hostages. At 6.20pm, the gunman demanded to see a specific male teacher and gave police ten minutes to bring the teacher to him.

Related Articles

Police and Songkhla officers continued negotiations, and by 6.30pm, the teacher, while holding the gun, emerged from the room with the child. The suspect then surrendered, allowing officers to take him into custody.

School shooting in Hat Yai: suspect arrested, principal killed
Photo via Khaosod

Three people were injured in the incident. School principal Sasipatchara Sinsamosorn was shot in the left chest and rushed to Hat Yai Hospital in critical condition, reported Matichon.

A 15 year old female student was shot in the waist and taken to Songklanagarind Hospital, where she was reported to be in safe condition. Another female student was injured after jumping from a school building while fleeing, sustaining wounds to her chin and neck.

The suspect was also injured and transported to Hat Yai Hospital for treatment before questioning. As he is a minor, a multidisciplinary team will be involved in his care.

Khaosod reported that at 3am today, February 12, Sasipatchara succumbed to her injuries. Her death was later confirmed by the Mitraphap Samakkhi Foundation in Hat Yai and the Secondary Educational Service Area Office of Songkhla and Satun.

Portrait of school principal Sasipatchara Sinsamosorn of Phatongprathan Kiriwat School, Hat Yai
Photo via Facebook: เจ๊ม้อย v+

A teacher also confirmed that funeral rites will be held at Wat Yung Thong in Bang Klam district, Songkhla.

Similarly, earlier this month, a knife-wielding man who had allegedly taken drugs entered a border patrol police school in Chiang Mai and later stabbed a teacher outside the school. The school immediately moved students into hiding to prevent harm.

