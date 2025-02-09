Thai hostages return home after release by Hamas

Picture courtesy of Voice TV Facebook

Today, February 9, at 7.35am, five Thai hostages released by Hamas returned to Thailand, welcomed by foreign affairs minister Maris Sengiamphong at Suvarnabhumi International Airport. The emotional reunion saw families embracing with tears of joy at the return of their loved ones.

Maris expressed deep satisfaction at witnessing such heartfelt family reunions, noting the difficult years apart. Families mentioned their disbelief at this moment when they finally arrived.

He highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the foreign affairs ministry, labour ministry, and relevant agencies, which never lost hope, resulting in this success. The joy of the families, he said, is a testament to the efforts of all involved officials.

Gratitude was extended to all supporting agencies, including the army, notably the commander-in-chief who acted promptly upon learning of the hostages‘ impending release. Appreciation was also directed towards friendly nations for their assistance.

Maris assured that the government, including the prime minister, remains committed to safeguarding Thai citizens abroad, ensuring their well-being and happiness, and maintaining family connections.

Initial medical assessments at Israel’s Shamir Medical Centre revealed the five hostages are physically healthy, though concerns linger over their mental well-being due to the 15-month ordeal. Maris expressed hope that family support will aid their psychological recovery.

The labour ministry will ensure all entitlements for their return are granted, while the foreign affairs ministry will liaise with the Israeli government regarding these matters.

Efforts continue for the remaining Thai hostage in Israel, with the foreign affairs ministry maintaining hope and pursuing a resolution. Additionally, steps are being taken to repatriate the bodies of two Thais as fast as possible.

Maris discussed with the Israeli government the need for enhanced collaboration to elevate the potential of Thai workers in Israel, encouraging their growth into entrepreneurs rather than remaining solely as labourers. He emphasised the importance of integrating skilled new workers into the workforce.

The reintegration of the five workers into society will be closely monitored to facilitate a smooth transition back into their communities and families. Maris noted initial difficulties such as insomnia reported by some returnees but expressed confidence in their physical recovery and a desire for improved mental health outcomes, reported Bangkok Post.

The labour ministry outlined the entitlements for the released hostages, while families celebrated the miraculous reunion with their loved ones.