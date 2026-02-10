Thai man arrested for firing shots at renowned late politician’s home

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 10, 2026, 4:37 PM
525 1 minute read
Photo via Amarin TV

A Thai man, believed to be under the influence of drug, was arrested after firing multiple gunshots into the air at the luxury residence of late politician Chonsawat Asavahame in Samut Prakan province.

Officers from Mueang Samut Prakan Police Station were alerted to the incident at around 10am today, February 10. The shooting took place at Chonsawat’s residence in the Pak Nam sub-district, Mueang district, Samut Prakan.

Upon arrival, police were informed by the house caretaker, 49 year old Weeraphon Wimonchayakorn, that the suspect had already fled the scene in a Toyota Yaris hatchback.

According to Weeraphon, the suspect drove into the property claiming that Chonsawat had hired him to work as a gardener. The claim immediately raised suspicion, as Chonsawat passed away in 2023 after suffering heatstroke.

Despite Weeraphon attempting to stop him, the man continued to drive further into the premises. He then unexpectedly pulled out a firearm and fired four shots into the air. The weapon reportedly malfunctioned after the fourth shot.

Chonsawat Asavahem
Chonsawat Asavahem | Photo via Instagram/ @chonsawat28

Weeraphon attempted to disarm the man, but the suspect ran back to his car to retrieve another firearm. Fearing for his life, the caretaker fled and hid while the suspect drove away from the residence.

Police later reviewed nearby CCTV footage and traced the suspect to a house in Soi Subboonchai in Samut Prakan province. More than 20 officers raided the property and arrested the man, identified as 48 year old Pornthep.

Related Articles

A search of Pornthep’s residence uncovered three firearms, ammunition, and crystal meth. Officers reported that the suspect displayed erratic and aggressive behaviour, believed to be linked to drug use. During questioning, Pornthep reportedly claimed that he was possessed by a spirit.

Thai man arrested for shooting at politician's home
Photo via ThaiRath

Police escorted the suspect back to Chonsawat’s residence for a reenactment of the incident. However, Pornthep refused to cooperate and became violent, forcing officers to subdue him using an electric stun gun and pepper spray.

Pornthep remains in police custody as officers continue questioning him. Investigators are also working to determine his exact motive and whether he intended to harm anyone during the incident. No injuries were reported.

Thai man fires four gunshots at politician's home
Photo via ThaiRath

Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.