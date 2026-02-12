Daimler Truck appoints CIBB as official distributor for Thailand’s Mercedes-Benz trucks & buses

Daimler Truck, a global leader in commercial vehicles, has announced the appointment of Chance Inter Business Body Builder Co., Ltd. (CIBB) as the official general distributor of Mercedes-Benz trucks and buses in Thailand.

The move is part of a major organisational restructuring introduced to separate the management of the Mercedes-Benz and FUSO brands more effectively, enhancing operational agility and supporting long-term growth in Thailand’s logistics and transportation sectors.

The new structure will take effect on April 1, 2026. Existing customers will continue to receive uninterrupted after-sales service, technical support, and spare parts availability throughout the transition.

Harald Schmid, Chief Executive Officer of Daimler Truck Southeast Asia, spoke on the need for restructuring.

“Thailand is one of Daimler Truck’s key strategic markets in Southeast Asia. This restructuring, carried out in close collaboration with CIBB, an expert in special-purpose trucks and body development, will further elevate service standards and bring greater clarity and agility to the management of the Mercedes-Benz brand in Thailand.

“This will enable us to respond more effectively to the needs of customers across different segments.”

The appointment of CIBB forms part of Daimler Truck’s long-term strategy. Under the new arrangement, CIBB will take full responsibility for Mercedes-Benz heavy-duty trucks and buses in Thailand, covering sales, commercial vehicle solution consulting, and comprehensive after-sales services.

Siriporn Wongchit, Chief Executive Officer of CIBB, reaffirms the restructuring strategy.

“We are fully committed to elevating logistics and transportation standards in Thailand. Our investment plans focus on talent development, strengthening expertise in commercial vehicle solutions, and expanding our service network to support the growing needs of logistics operators and passenger transport customers.

“We are confident this will reinforce long-term trust in the Mercedes-Benz brand.”

As part of the restructuring, FUSO Commercial Vehicles (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (FCVT) will focus exclusively on the development and management of the FUSO brand in Thailand, allowing for greater operational efficiency and stronger dealer network support.

Ralf Kraemer, Chief Executive Officer of FUSO Commercial Vehicles (Thailand) Co., Ltd., spoke on the outlook post-transition period.

“The transition is built on over 20 years of mutual trust, and CIBB’s proven commitment to excellence in the new structure will be carried out smoothly. Daimler Truck will work closely with CIBB throughout the transition period to ensure customers continue to receive seamless technical support, maintenance services, and spare parts supply.

“This will further strengthen Thailand’s commercial vehicle ecosystem and support the continued growth of the nation’s logistics and transportation industries.”

CIBB was established in 2006 and expanded into vehicle body manufacturing in 2020, followed by a corporate rebranding to support its long-term growth strategy. The company currently operates its main service centre in Ayutthaya alongside a new, officially opened flagship service centre in Saraburi in November 2025, located to serve key transportation corridors.

