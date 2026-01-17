Funeral shooting leaves one dead as suspect surrenders

A fatal shooting at a funeral ceremony in Phatthalung province has left one man dead, with the suspect surrendering to police several hours later and admitting to the killing.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on January 17, 2026, at Wat Khuan Peng in Moo 10, Khok Sai subdistrict, Pa Bon district. Police from Pa Bon Police Station were called to the scene following reports of gunfire inside the temple grounds.

Officers found the body of Mr. Sittikorn, 21, an aluminium and glass technician, lying in front of twin pavilions used for funeral rites. He had sustained five gunshot wounds to the forehead, shoulder, and neck. Several spent bullet casings were recovered nearby.

The victim was attending the funeral of a 93-year-old woman, which was being held at the temple from January 14 to January 18. Police said the victim had been invited to the ceremony by a relative of the bereaved family.

Initial inquiries indicated that an argument broke out during the event. Witnesses told officers that the dispute escalated before shots were fired, causing the victim to collapse at the scene.

Family members of the deceased told police that the victim had previously been involved in a minor disagreement with another attendee over a mobile phone charger. His mother stated that her son had not reported any serious conflict and had messaged her earlier saying he was on his way home.

After the shooting, officers were unable to locate the suspect at the scene and launched a search overnight.

At about 6.00am on January 17, a man identified as Mr. Jare, also known as Ek, aged 41, surrendered at Pa Bon Police Station. He handed over a .38-calibre revolver and confessed to shooting the victim.

According to police, the suspect told investigators that he became angry after the victim allegedly took photographs of him while he was sleeping near the coffin and shared them with others. He claimed he asked for the images to be deleted but was refused, leading to a confrontation.

Report from Khaosod give details about the case that Police took the suspect for forensic testing before charging him with intentional homicide and illegal possession of a firearm. Further legal proceedings are underway.