Twelve arrested over fatal shooting of juvenile in Bangkok

Police arrested twelve people on 23 January 2026 in connection with the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Bang Khen district, Bangkok. One suspect remains at large, along with two firearms believed to have been used in the attack.

The shooting occurred late on 22 January 2026 near a canal bridge in Soi Phahonyothin 57, Anusawari subdistrict. The victim was sitting in the area when a group of more than ten teenagers arrived on six motorcycles and opened fire. The boy sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators from the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Metropolitan Police Division 2, and Bang Khen Police Station confirmed that by 7.30pm on 23 January, twelve juvenile suspects had been taken into custody. The suspects are aged between 14 and 18. Police said the group included the individual believed to have fired the shots that struck the victim.

Officers seized six motorcycles allegedly used during the incident. Police stated that three firearms were involved in the shooting. One weapon has been recovered. Two others are believed to be in the possession of the remaining suspect, an 18-year-old male who is still being sought.

Initial questioning is focused on establishing the motive for the attack and the sequence of events leading up to the shooting, according to police investigators. Forensic officers are conducting gunshot residue tests and fingerprint analysis on all detained suspects.

Khaosod reported the case, citing police briefings from the investigation team. Authorities said legal proceedings will follow once forensic examinations and witness statements are completed.

Police have not released further details about potential charges, citing the age of the suspects and ongoing investigative procedures. The search for the remaining suspect is continuing.