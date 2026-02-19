Thai teenager injured after pen gun hidden in pillow discharges

A 16 year old boy in Suphan Buri province was shot in the armpit after lying on a pillow with a hidden pen gun.

Officers from Siprachan Police Station were called to a rented room in Wang Namsub subdistrict, Siprachan district, at about 6.45pm yesterday.

When they arrived, they found the injured teenager, identified as Phon, sitting outside the room, covered in blood, while two friends tried to support him.

Police said Phon suffered a gunshot wound to his left armpit. Officers provided first aid before taking him to Siprachan Hospital for further treatment.

One friend, Mint, told police that Phon lay down on a pillow that had a pen gun hidden inside. The gun reportedly discharged when he lay on it, and the bullet struck his armpit.

Mint said Phon was staying in the room with a woman named Bum. Another man, Sommart, was said to visit Bum regularly, and the firearm was believed to belong to him.

Media reports did not clarify the relationship between Bum and Phon, but it was believed that Bum is Phon’s mother.

Police later tracked down Sommart and arrested him at his wife’s home in Suphan Buri. Sommart admitted the gun belonged to him and said he hid it in the pillow when he visited the teenager’s mother in the room on February 17.

Sommart said he did not tell anyone about the gun, including Bum. He said he was shocked after learning about the accidental shooting and went to his wife’s home to hide.

He told police he carried the gun for self-protection in case of an unexpected attack and said he did not intend to harm anyone.

Police said Sommart did not have a permit. He was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a weapon in a public place without a necessary reason.

An update on Phon’s condition was not made public.