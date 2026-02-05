15 year old boy arrested over 2.4 million baht gold theft in Hat Yai

Published: February 5, 2026, 10:23 AM
Photo via Matichon

Police arrested a 15 year old boy for a gold shop robbery at a supermarket in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, in which gold accessories worth more than 2.4 million baht were stolen.

The robbery occurred at around 6.30pm inside a gold shop located within Lotus’s supermarket in Hat Yai. CCTV footage showed the suspect dressed entirely in black and wearing a motorcycle helmet to conceal his identity.

According to the footage, the boy climbed over the shop counter, prompting customers and staff to flee the area in fear. He then used a hammer to smash a glass display case behind the counter and grabbed gold accessories from three to four trays before escaping the scene.

In the video, the suspect did not appear to verbally threaten staff or carry a weapon to intimidate them during the robbery.

Teen steals 2.4 million baht in gold from shop in Hat Yai, Songkhla
Photo via ThaiRath

The shop manager, Wuttidate Noo-iad, told MGR Online that the suspect acted quickly and silently throughout the incident. Most of the stolen gold items were necklaces, each valued at approximately 74,000 baht.

Officers from Kor Hong Police Station launched an immediate investigation. They later discovered that the suspect had stolen a motorcycle prior to the robbery and used it to travel to and from the supermarket.

Following a coordinated investigation, police tracked the suspect to a bus terminal in Ubon Ratchathani province, where he was arrested yesterday, February 4. According to Matichon, the boy appeared shocked when he saw police officers and attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended.

Teenager steals gold from shop in Hat Yai supermarket
Photo via ThaiRath

The suspect, identified only as Aun, reportedly confessed to leaving the stolen gold with a friend in Songkhla province. He then travelled by plane to Bangkok before heading to Mor Chit Bus Terminal and boarding a coach bus to Ubon Ratchathani in an apparent attempt to evade arrest.

According to Channel 7, the boy remains under police questioning in accordance with juvenile legal procedures. Investigators believe another boy of the same age was involved in the crime and is expected to be summoned for questioning soon.

The arrest comes amid a gold robbery in Bangkok on January 31, In this case, a man stole more than 10 million baht in gold and 170,000 baht in cash from a gold shop inside a shopping mall on Soi Sukhumvit 50. That suspect remains at large, and the investigation is ongoing.

