Songkhla teacher denies mistreating student as motive for fatal shooting

Published: February 13, 2026, 2:07 PM
Songkhla teacher denies mistreating student as motive for fatal shooting
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานตำรวจแห่งชาติ

A male teacher denied claims that he mistreated the younger sister of an 18 year old gunman in a fatal shooting at Phatongprathan Kiriwat School in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, on Wednesday, February 11.

The teenage suspect, Khemmanan, also known as Khem, entered the school at about 4pm and held students and teachers hostage before opening the fire.

The principal, Sasipatchara Sinsamosorn, suffered serious injuries and later died while receiving treatment. Two injured students are confirmed to be in a stable condition. Police and other officials surrounded the school and later pressured the suspect to surrender.

According to the accounts from the victims, the suspect searched for a male teacher identified as Jay during the incident and threatened to shoot more people if he did not appear. The suspect reportedly said the teacher had an issue with his younger sister, who studied at the school.

The claim led to rumours circulating online that the teacher had harshly punished the girl, which served as the motive behind the shooting. Teacher Jay, also known as Teacher Teekawin, later spoke publicly to deny the allegation.

Shooting at Songkhla school
Photo via Facebook/ Pr.Songkhla ประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดสงขลา

He said that he had not punished the student but rather tried to support her education. He stated that the girl only attended school one or two days per week, and as her form teacher, he had arranged a meeting with her father to discuss a solution.

Unexpectedly, the suspect was dissatisfied with the teacher’s actions. Jay suspected that his anger, misunderstanding and mental health issues motivated him to commit the crime.

He said that misinformation circulating online had affected him, his family and his colleagues, but he remained committed to his work and thanked those who had offered him support and understanding.

Fatal shooting at school in Hat Yai, Songkhla
Photo via Facebook/ Pr.Songkhla ประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดสงขลา

The Thai News Agency reported that the suspect had left a psychiatric hospital at the end of last year. The BBC reported that his mental illness was linked to drug use.

The school will remain closed for two days while the police continue their investigation and collect evidence. The Ministry of Education is expected to discuss additional school security measures with the relevant departments.

The suspect remains in police custody and is receiving treatment at a psychiatric hospital. The police have not yet concluded what legal action will be taken against him.

Photo via Facebook/ Pr.Songkhla ประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดสงขลา

