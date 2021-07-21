Thailand
Good Morning Thailand | Food Panda controversy, the Billionaire space race, Covid updates
Today Tim and Able will discuss the food panda controversy as well as the space race between the billionaires of the world. Would you pay quarter of a million dollars to fly into space? Latest Covid update. Plus all your comments and questions.
To follow Able, please visit FB, IG or LinkedIn @EmceeAble & her coaching page: Find Your Voice Asia @findyourvoiceasia
