Connect with us

Phuket

Bus services in and out of Phuket suspended for the next 2 weeks

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Stock photo via flickr

For the next 2 weeks, all interprovincial bus services entering and leaving Phuket will be suspended. The move is intended to prevent the spread of Covid-19 on the island province as it reopens to travellers from overseas under the “Phuket Sandbox.”

The president of the national bus service company, known in Thai as “BorKorSor,” Sanlak Panyawatthanalikit, ordered for the “temporary suspension” to be in effect until August 2. Delivery services can continue to operate as normal. The order follows the tightening of measures in 13 “dark red” provinces, including Bangkok, where curfews, travel restrictions, work from home requests and business closures are in effect to curb the latest and move severe wave of the virus.

“To control the epidemic situation, the Transport Company would like to inform people of the temporary halt on all routes to the northern, northeastern, eastern and southern regions from 21 July – 2 August 2021 or until an order announcing any changes is announced.”

Those who booked tickets in advance are told to contact their local bus ticket provider or BorKorSor office for a refund or to reschedule.

“Passengers who need to travel during this period can contact private car-sharing operators (van, car-sharing) directly.”

Phuket provincial authorities recently imposed a measure requiring all domestic travellers entering the island province to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and to also undergo a test for the virus prior to arrival.

SOURCE: Phuket News

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Thaiger

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket24 seconds ago

Bus services in and out of Phuket suspended for the next 2 weeks
Thailand33 mins ago

Good Morning Thailand | Food Panda controversy, the Billionaire space race, Covid updates
Thailand43 mins ago

Muay Thai recognised by International Olympic Committee

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus Vaccines1 hour ago

Healthcare workers to be prioritised for Pfizer vaccine from next month
Singapore1 hour ago

Teenager arrested after student allegedly killed with an axe at Singapore school
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Private sector says lockdowns won’t work without vaccines, mass testing
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
Tourism3 hours ago

Phang Nga and Krabi hope to re-open to foreign tourists under “Andaman Sandbox”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Opposition MP slams government over AstraZeneca procurement failure
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases
Best of15 hours ago

The Best Kid-Friendly Hotels in Pattaya
Best of18 hours ago

Best Beachfront Restaurants in Koh Samui
Thailand19 hours ago

FDA says don’t buy South Korean Covid home test kits
Best of19 hours ago

Phuket’s Best Cheap Hotels
Thailand19 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Foodpanda boycott? Airlines self-grounding, 32K Covid cases per day? | July 20
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending