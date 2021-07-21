Bus services in and out of Phuket suspended for the next 2 weeks

For the next 2 weeks, all interprovincial bus services entering and leaving Phuket will be suspended. The move is intended to prevent the spread of Covid-19 on the island province as it reopens to travellers from overseas under the “Phuket Sandbox.”

The president of the national bus service company, known in Thai as “BorKorSor,” Sanlak Panyawatthanalikit, ordered for the “temporary suspension” to be in effect until August 2. Delivery services can continue to operate as normal. The order follows the tightening of measures in 13 “dark red” provinces, including Bangkok, where curfews, travel restrictions, work from home requests and business closures are in effect to curb the latest and move severe wave of the virus.

“To control the epidemic situation, the Transport Company would like to inform people of the temporary halt on all routes to the northern, northeastern, eastern and southern regions from 21 July – 2 August 2021 or until an order announcing any changes is announced.”

Those who booked tickets in advance are told to contact their local bus ticket provider or BorKorSor office for a refund or to reschedule.

“Passengers who need to travel during this period can contact private car-sharing operators (van, car-sharing) directly.”

Phuket provincial authorities recently imposed a measure requiring all domestic travellers entering the island province to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and to also undergo a test for the virus prior to arrival.

SOURCE: Phuket News