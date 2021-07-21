Connect with us

Muay Thai recognised by International Olympic Committee

Muay Thai might soon be an Olympic sport. The International Olympic Committee has fully recognised the traditional martial art and its governing body, the International Federation of Muay Thai Associations, or IFMA, a committee member announced yesterday during the 138th IOC session in Tokyo.

“This is the beginning of the possibility of Muay Thai to become an Olympic sport.”

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, who is also president of the country’s National Olympic Committee, was the government will support IFMA’s decision to recognise Thailand’s traditional martial art and national sport.

“I can assure you that the Thai government will promote Muay Thai and support IFMA… We all have a common goal – pushing Muay Thai to become an Olympic sport in the near future.”

Muay Thai was recognised by the Olympic Council of Asia, or OCA, in 1999 after it was featured as a demonstration sport at the Games in Bangkok the year prior. Muay Thai has not yet debuted as a medal sport at the Asian Games.

At this year’s Olympics in Tokyo, pistol specialist Naphatsawan Yangpaiboon and skeet shooter Sawet Sethaporn will carry the Thai flag during the opening ceremony on Friday, according to Thailand’s delegation chief.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

