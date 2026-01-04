Drugs and ammunition found after fatal motorcycle crash in Chon Buri

Suspect arrested as officers examine possible criminal links

January 4, 2026
Photo courtesy of the Pattaya News

A fatal motorcycle crash in Chon Buri has taken a turn after police discovered drugs, ammunition, and a weapon on the deceased, prompting further criminal link investigations.

The incident occurred at around 10am on Thursday, January 1, when emergency services were alerted to a motorcycle accident in a grassy area beside the road in Soi Phu Yai Cha, Banglamung district.

Rescue workers arriving at the scene found a man dead next to an overturned motorcycle.

Police later identified the victim as a 43 year old man. His black Honda MSX motorcycle, registered in Rayong, was found damaged nearby. There were no immediate signs of another vehicle being involved.

During an examination of the body and surrounding area, officers discovered methamphetamine pills, commonly known as yaba, scattered near the victim. A further search of a black shoulder bag revealed a blue pouch containing more than 200 yaba tablets.

Police also found five spent .38 calibre bullet casings in the right pocket of the man’s trousers. No firearm was recovered at the scene. In addition, officers discovered a sheathed knife tucked into the front waistband of the deceased.

Photo courtesy of the Pattaya News

An assistant village headman told police that residents noticed the motorcycle lying in an unusual position and reported it to local authorities. After arriving at the scene and observing the drugs and ammunition, he immediately contacted police.

A coworker later informed officers that the man worked in construction and had been missing from the workers’ camp for about two days. Colleagues had gone searching for a motorcycle he had borrowed before learning of his death.

Banglamung police, led by the deputy investigation chief, documented the scene and collected all evidence. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Police have since arrested a suspect in connection with the drugs and ammunition found at the scene.

Investigators are continuing to examine whether the crash was accidental or linked to other criminal activity. Legal proceedings are ongoing, as reported by the Pattaya News.

