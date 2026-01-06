Thai man flees after sexually assaulting boy in Ayutthaya school

Key insights from the news Copy A nine-year-old boy in Ayutthaya narrowly escaped an attempted sexual assault by a male suspect who arrived on an orange motorcycle, approaching the child at a closed school where local children were playing.

A Thai mother issued a public warning and urged police to swiftly arrest a suspect after her nine year old son narrowly escaped an attempted rape at a school in Ayutthaya province.

The mother, 35 year old Thai woman Phatcharaporn, shared details of the sexual assault with Channel 7 on Sunday, January 4. The incident reportedly occurred at a school in Tha Rue district, although she did not disclose the exact date.

According to the boy’s account, the male suspect arrived at the school riding an orange motorcycle. The child said he could not recognise the brand or registration plate of the vehicle.

The school was closed on the day of the incident, but several children who live nearby had gathered there to play.

The boy said the man approached him and asked him to accompany him to a bathroom, claiming he felt dizzy and needed to wash his face. The child refused, prompting the suspect to try another tactic.

The man then encouraged the boy to take an unidentified medicine, but the boy continued to refuse. The suspect later asked to take a photograph of the child and suggested they meet again on January 10.

The situation escalated when the man hugged the boy, kissed him on the cheek, and groped his private parts. Shocked and frightened, the child ran away from the school and returned home.

He immediately informed his mother of what had happened. Phatcharaporn said she rushed to the school to check the area, but the suspect had already fled the scene.

Phatcharaporn told reporters she is deeply concerned for the safety of her son and other children in the community. She said she already filed a complaint with police and asked the village head to issue a warning to other families in the area.

The mother urged parents, teachers and local administrative officials to tighten safety measures. She also urged residents to report a person with suspicious behaviour to the village head or police, to prevent a similar incident from happening in the future.

In a similar story, a Thai man was arrested for raping at least seven young girls in Udon Thani Province. The suspect reportedly tricked each victim into meeting him at his home and assaulted them.

Local news agencies also reported that he was positive for HIV and might have spread it to young victims, but police have not yet confirmed the information.