Boy hospitalised after dog attack prompts compensation dispute

Child’s playtime ends in violent mauling

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025
218 2 minutes read
Boy hospitalised after dog attack prompts compensation dispute | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A six year old boy was bitten by a neighbour’s dog while playing in front of his home, leading to serious injuries that required hospitalisation.

The dog’s owner has offered 20,000 baht (US$615) in compensation, payable in five instalments, but the boy’s mother fears this will not cover the medical expenses. The incident was highlighted by the Facebook page Kamphaeng Phet Complaints, which shared the mother’s plea for justice and assistance.

As of August 21, the page’s founder, Sergeant Major Prachakrit Saithip, visited the injured boy at Khlong Khlung Hospital in Kamphaeng Phet province. The boy sustained multiple severe wounds from the dog’s bites, including injuries on both temples, the right chest, right arm, and right leg.

In a conversation with the boy, he expressed fear of dogs and recounted playing outside when the animal suddenly attacked. He attempted to fend it off, calling for help from his grandmother and mother. Despite treatment, he remains in pain from the injuries.

Amporn, the 63 year old grandmother, described working inside the house while her grandson played outside. She was alarmed when the dog lunged at the child, biting him relentlessly.

In a bid to stop the attack, she threw a piece of wood at the dog, which then fled. Amporn immediately attended to her grandson’s wounds and took him to the hospital.

Boy hospitalised after dog attack prompts compensation dispute | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Dog attack

Following the incident, the dog’s owner has yet to take responsibility. The boy’s mother, 25 year old Prakaithip, was contacted by the owner offering 20,000 baht compensation.

However, she believes this sum is insufficient for the medical costs and emotional distress her son has suffered, especially given the dog’s history of aggressive behaviour towards passersby. Prakaithip noted previous complaints to the owner about the dog’s behaviour, but no preventative measures were taken.

Sergeant Major Prachakrit has accompanied Prakaithip to file a formal complaint with the Khanu Woralaksaburi District Police to seek legal recourse, arguing that the proposed compensation is inadequate for the child’s medical and psychological recovery.

They proceeded to the site of the incident in Don Taeng subdistrict, where traces of the boy’s blood were still visible on the ground and a motorcycle belonging to the homeowner, located approximately 200 metres from the dog owner’s residence.

Prakaithip described the chaotic scene, with everyone shouting to help during the attack. Upon seeing her injured son, she was overcome with shock and distress. She urges the dog’s owner to take greater responsibility.

Sergeant Major Prachakrit also spoke with the dog’s owner, 73 year old Krissana, who explained that the dog was drawn to a female dog at the house where the attack occurred. She claims to have not witnessed the attack and has since released the dog, reported KhaoSod.

Krissana acknowledged her dog’s usual presence at the scene, attributing it to mating behaviour, but insisted the dog had no history of aggression. She expressed willingness to compensate and assist with the boy’s recovery, pending a police investigation.

คุณยายเจ้าของสุนัข

Latest Thailand News
Cambodian labour exodus sparks robot rush in Thai factories | Thaiger Business News

Cambodian labour exodus sparks robot rush in Thai factories

10 minutes ago
Defence boost: Thailand seals Gripen jet deal with Sweden | Thaiger Thailand News

Defence boost: Thailand seals Gripen jet deal with Sweden

31 minutes ago
Cambodian soldier disrupts Thai checkpoint under influence (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian soldier disrupts Thai checkpoint under influence (video)

39 minutes ago
Bangkok buildings rattle as 5.4 quake strikes off Myanmar | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok buildings rattle as 5.4 quake strikes off Myanmar

52 minutes ago
Thai woman fatally stabs restaurant owner over rape ordeal blame | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman fatally stabs restaurant owner over rape ordeal blame

55 minutes ago
Thailand produces titanium bone implants for wounded soldiers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand produces titanium bone implants for wounded soldiers

55 minutes ago
Your guide to affordable seaside holidays at Thai Teaw Thai Fair 2025 | Thaiger Things To Do

Your guide to affordable seaside holidays at Thai Teaw Thai Fair 2025

1 hour ago
Teen arrested for Trang city shooting, two injured | Thaiger Crime News

Teen arrested for Trang city shooting, two injured

1 hour ago
Teacher’s husband apologises after running over schoolboy in a pickup truck | Thaiger Thailand News

Teacher’s husband apologises after running over schoolboy in a pickup truck

2 hours ago
New SIM rules roll out to crush cyber crooks in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

New SIM rules roll out to crush cyber crooks in Thailand

3 hours ago
Thai Commerce Ministry cracks down on illegal steel trade | Thaiger Crime News

Thai Commerce Ministry cracks down on illegal steel trade

3 hours ago
Mystery surrounds woman&#8217;s death during Pattani to Betong journey | Thaiger Thailand News

Mystery surrounds woman’s death during Pattani to Betong journey

3 hours ago
Car bomb rips through Narathiwat checkpoint, 1 injured | Thaiger South Thailand News

Car bomb rips through Narathiwat checkpoint, 1 injured

3 hours ago
Ubon Ratchathani restaurant owner alleges extortion by fake police | Thaiger Crime News

Ubon Ratchathani restaurant owner alleges extortion by fake police

3 hours ago
Officials discover 20 preserved bodies at AIDS treatment temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Officials discover 20 preserved bodies at AIDS treatment temple

3 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for stabbing taxi driver amid cannabis delusions | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for stabbing taxi driver amid cannabis delusions

3 hours ago
Air Serbia eyes Bangkok return after decades-long break | Thaiger Aviation News

Air Serbia eyes Bangkok return after decades-long break

4 hours ago
Thailand intensifies crackdown on illegal agricultural imports | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand intensifies crackdown on illegal agricultural imports

4 hours ago
Indian businessman faces legal battle over Pattaya hotel rental | Thaiger Crime News

Indian businessman faces legal battle over Pattaya hotel rental

4 hours ago
1 foreigner dead, another critical after drowning tragedy at Phuket&#8217;s Kata Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

1 foreigner dead, another critical after drowning tragedy at Phuket’s Kata Beach

4 hours ago
Pattaya leaders aid bedridden and elderly in city push | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya leaders aid bedridden and elderly in city push

4 hours ago
Kitten rescued from school pillar after four days in Thong Pha Phum | Thaiger Thailand News

Kitten rescued from school pillar after four days in Thong Pha Phum

4 hours ago
Buriram woman sentenced to 332 years for embassy job scam | Thaiger Crime News

Buriram woman sentenced to 332 years for embassy job scam

4 hours ago
Elderly man killed crossing road in Samut Sakhon accident | Thaiger Road deaths

Elderly man killed crossing road in Samut Sakhon accident

4 hours ago
Gun-toting dad smashes woman’s face in Pattaya diner row | Thaiger Pattaya News

Gun-toting dad smashes woman’s face in Pattaya diner row

4 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025
218 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x