Boy hospitalised after dog attack prompts compensation dispute

A six year old boy was bitten by a neighbour’s dog while playing in front of his home, leading to serious injuries that required hospitalisation.

The dog’s owner has offered 20,000 baht (US$615) in compensation, payable in five instalments, but the boy’s mother fears this will not cover the medical expenses. The incident was highlighted by the Facebook page Kamphaeng Phet Complaints, which shared the mother’s plea for justice and assistance.

As of August 21, the page’s founder, Sergeant Major Prachakrit Saithip, visited the injured boy at Khlong Khlung Hospital in Kamphaeng Phet province. The boy sustained multiple severe wounds from the dog’s bites, including injuries on both temples, the right chest, right arm, and right leg.

In a conversation with the boy, he expressed fear of dogs and recounted playing outside when the animal suddenly attacked. He attempted to fend it off, calling for help from his grandmother and mother. Despite treatment, he remains in pain from the injuries.

Amporn, the 63 year old grandmother, described working inside the house while her grandson played outside. She was alarmed when the dog lunged at the child, biting him relentlessly.

In a bid to stop the attack, she threw a piece of wood at the dog, which then fled. Amporn immediately attended to her grandson’s wounds and took him to the hospital.

Dog attack

Following the incident, the dog’s owner has yet to take responsibility. The boy’s mother, 25 year old Prakaithip, was contacted by the owner offering 20,000 baht compensation.

However, she believes this sum is insufficient for the medical costs and emotional distress her son has suffered, especially given the dog’s history of aggressive behaviour towards passersby. Prakaithip noted previous complaints to the owner about the dog’s behaviour, but no preventative measures were taken.

Sergeant Major Prachakrit has accompanied Prakaithip to file a formal complaint with the Khanu Woralaksaburi District Police to seek legal recourse, arguing that the proposed compensation is inadequate for the child’s medical and psychological recovery.

They proceeded to the site of the incident in Don Taeng subdistrict, where traces of the boy’s blood were still visible on the ground and a motorcycle belonging to the homeowner, located approximately 200 metres from the dog owner’s residence.

Prakaithip described the chaotic scene, with everyone shouting to help during the attack. Upon seeing her injured son, she was overcome with shock and distress. She urges the dog’s owner to take greater responsibility.

Sergeant Major Prachakrit also spoke with the dog’s owner, 73 year old Krissana, who explained that the dog was drawn to a female dog at the house where the attack occurred. She claims to have not witnessed the attack and has since released the dog, reported KhaoSod.

Krissana acknowledged her dog’s usual presence at the scene, attributing it to mating behaviour, but insisted the dog had no history of aggression. She expressed willingness to compensate and assist with the boy’s recovery, pending a police investigation.