Four die in Phang Nga well after suspected toxic gas exposure

Four Phang Nga villagers died after entering an old well to clean it and losing consciousness today, April 26, with officials suspecting the deaths were caused by toxic gas or low oxygen.

Phang Nga Disaster Prevention and Mitigation officials were alerted at 11.30am after rescuers reported multiple deaths inside a well at an oil palm plantation in Khura subdistrict, Khura Buri district.

Initial checks found the well was about six metres deep, and rescuers could not immediately retrieve the bodies because of the narrow space and low oxygen levels.

Specialist rescue teams were then called in before all four bodies were recovered with support from rescue foundations.

The deceased were all reportedly residents of the area. They were identified as 42 year old Suthon, 34 year old Suthat, 30 year old Theeradon, and 51 year old Wahab.

Locals said the first two men had gone down to clean the old well before losing consciousness and drowning. Two more men then went down to help but also lost consciousness and died.

A fifth person used a rope to descend into the well but signalled to be pulled back up after feeling unwell. A sixth person, a rescue worker, also went down in a similar attempt and was pulled up in time.

DailyNews reported that officers suspect the deaths may have been caused by a lack of oxygen or toxic gas that had built up inside the well over several years, including hydrogen sulphide.

Phang Nga officials warned residents not to enter confined spaces without proper protective equipment, as low oxygen or toxic gas can be fatal. A detailed investigation will be carried out to confirm the cause of death.

Elsewhere, a couple lost their lives after falling into a rice field well in Chai Nat. The husband initially descended into the 10-metre-deep well but succumbed to a lack of oxygen, prompting his wife to attempt a rescue, ultimately resulting in both their deaths.