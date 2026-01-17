Search intensifies for second victim in well murder case

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 17, 2026, 11:28 AM
Rescue workers in Lopburi province intensified their search on January 17, 2026, after detecting an odour believed to be from a decomposing body inside an abandoned well, where a second murder victim is thought to be buried.

The operation centres on the search for Ms Jiraporn, known as “Teacher Lek”, aged 61, who was allegedly killed by her nephew along with her sister. Her body has not yet been recovered. The search began at 11.00am on January 16 and continued for more than 12 hours before being suspended late at night due to exhaustion and difficult conditions.

The well is located on a relative’s property on Soi 16, Lane 2 Left, Moo 3, in Phatthananikhom subdistrict, Phatthananikhom district. It is approximately 18 metres deep and partially filled with crushed rock. Investigators believe the suspect used a six-wheeled truck to dump nearly four cubic metres of rock into the well to conceal the body.

More than 30 volunteers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation, supported by local and central teams, were deployed with cranes, ropes, oxygen tanks, and air compressors. Due to the narrow space and groundwater flow, only one rescuer at a time was allowed to descend into the well, with each shift limited to about 20 minutes.

By around 11.30pm, rescuers had removed enough material to reduce the rock layer by about two metres but had not yet reached the body. A metal rod was later inserted into the remaining debris. When retrieved, several rescuers reported a strong odour consistent with decomposition, leading the team to believe the body lies more than two metres below the remaining rock.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Rattapong Nityarawiwar, deputy superintendent of investigation at Phatthananikhom police station, was present to oversee the operation.

The body of the second victim, Ms Phanomporn, known as “Teacher Mam”, aged 64, was recovered from the same well on January 15 after being found floating. Police said the suspect confessed to killing both women and disposing of their bodies in the well.

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.