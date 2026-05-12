Honey collector fatally stung by bees in Maha Sarakham forest

A man died after being stung by a swarm of bees while hunting for wild honey with a relative in a forest near a school in Ku Thong subdistrict, Chiang Yuen district, Maha Sarakham, yesterday, May 11.

The man, identified as 62 year old Noo Ken, had gone into the area with his 59 year old relative, Narong, who climbed a tree about 10 metres high to smoke out a beehive and collect it.

Narong said the hive broke during the attempt, causing the bees to swarm both men. Noo Ken ran into the forest, but the swarm followed him.

He was later found about 300 metres from where the hive broke. Narong was also stung several times on his hands, neck, and body, and said he searched for Noo Ken but could not find him.

He said honey collectors usually go out early in the morning or in the evening, when bees are less aggressive. He said they went during the day because Noo Ken wanted to collect the hive, despite the greater risk.

Noo Ken’s wife, 59 year old Sanong, said her husband initially left home to buy fuel for their child, who was working with a harvester. She said he later went to collect honey without telling anyone in the family.

Relatives later told Sanong that her husband had run from bees and disappeared into the forest. The village head then made an announcement asking residents to help search for him.

Matichon reported that he was found in the forest at about 5pm with his body already stiffened and multiple bee stings visible on his face and body.

Sanong urged people who collect wild honey to wear clothing that fully covers the body and to prepare protective equipment before entering forest areas.

Elsewhere, a ceremony at Wat Bandai Ma in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, was disrupted after a swarm of bees attacked attendees, resulting in injuries to over 30 people, including one severe case.