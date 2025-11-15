Toxic gas leak kills 2 workers in Krabi pit accident

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 15, 2025, 10:55 AM
67 2 minutes read
Toxic gas leak kills 2 workers in Krabi pit accident | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Bangkok Post

Three workers were exposed to toxic gas while cleaning a chemical pit at a company in Krabi, leaving two dead and one hospitalised, according to police.

Two Myanmar workers died and a third was rescued after inhaling deadly gas while cleaning a chemical pit at an industrial site in Krabi’s Plai Phraya district yesterday, November 14.

The incident took place at a company compound where the three male workers entered a pit containing hydrogen sulfide, a highly toxic gas known for its distinctive “rotten egg” smell. The gas, even in small concentrations, can cause unconsciousness and death if inhaled in an enclosed space.

According to a police officer from Plai Phraya Police Station, the men collapsed inside the pit shortly after being exposed to the gas. The alarm was raised, prompting an emergency response from local rescue units, district officials, and company staff.

Toxic gas leak kills 2 workers in Krabi pit accident | News by Thaiger

One of the workers, identified as 22 year old Ko Paing, was pulled out of the pit in time and rushed to Plai Phraya Hospital for treatment.

The remaining two, 24 year old Shine Lin Aung and 25 year old Kyaw Lin Oo, were trapped in the confined space. Rescue teams worked quickly to retrieve them using rope equipment and other tools. Despite their efforts, both men were pronounced dead at the scene after being pulled out at around 1.15pm yesterday.

Related Articles

Forensic officers and medical personnel from Plai Phraya Hospital have launched post-mortem examinations to confirm the cause of death. Officers have also stationed ambulances near chemical pits at the site as a precautionary measure.

An investigation is now underway, led by local police in coordination with labour protection officials and industrial safety inspectors. The team will assess the company’s safety protocols and determine whether proper procedures were followed before the workers entered the hazardous area.

Hydrogen sulfide is a common byproduct in industrial settings and poses severe health risks if not properly managed. It is unclear whether the workers were equipped with gas detectors or protective gear before entering the pit, reported Bangkok Post.

Police have not released the name of the company involved, but confirmed that further legal action could follow depending on the outcome of the investigation.

The incident has raised serious concerns about worker safety and oversight in hazardous environments, particularly for migrant workers employed in high-risk industries.

Latest Thailand News
Royal order visits Phuket to back aid for the underprivileged | Thaiger Phuket News

Royal order visits Phuket to back aid for the underprivileged

8 seconds ago
Toxic gas leak kills 2 workers in Krabi pit accident | Thaiger Krabi News

Toxic gas leak kills 2 workers in Krabi pit accident

15 minutes ago
Thai shops caught hiking prices under co-pay scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai shops caught hiking prices under co-pay scheme

29 minutes ago
China urges calm as Thailand-Cambodia border heats up | Thaiger Politics News

China urges calm as Thailand-Cambodia border heats up

49 minutes ago
Laotian man arrested after knife-point gold snatch in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Laotian man arrested after knife-point gold snatch in Bangkok

1 hour ago
Street food feud turns violent in Jomtien Beach brawl (video) | Thaiger Pattaya News

Street food feud turns violent in Jomtien Beach brawl (video)

2 hours ago
Thailand hit by chilly mornings and stormy seas this weekend | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand hit by chilly mornings and stormy seas this weekend

2 hours ago
Drunk driver arrested after gun scare outside Patong Hospital | Thaiger Phuket News

Drunk driver arrested after gun scare outside Patong Hospital

18 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclist flees after crashing into 3 vehicles in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign motorcyclist flees after crashing into 3 vehicles in Phuket

18 hours ago
Bangkok climbs &#8216;World&#8217;s Best Cities&#8217; list, eyes top 20 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok climbs ‘World’s Best Cities’ list, eyes top 20

19 hours ago
Thai student left homeless after bank account used as mule by classmate | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai student left homeless after bank account used as mule by classmate

19 hours ago
Phuket police hunt motorbike taxi driver for robbing Kazakh tourist | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police hunt motorbike taxi driver for robbing Kazakh tourist

19 hours ago
Pattaya powers up for tourist surge with smart city centre | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya powers up for tourist surge with smart city centre

19 hours ago
Foreign couple in Phuket warned after neighbours report loud sex until 4am | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign couple in Phuket warned after neighbours report loud sex until 4am

20 hours ago
Hotels and real estate driving a new power equation in Phuket’s economic transformation | Thaiger Property

Hotels and real estate driving a new power equation in Phuket’s economic transformation

20 hours ago
Lottery fever: Chiang Mai punters scramble for lucky numbers | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Lottery fever: Chiang Mai punters scramble for lucky numbers

20 hours ago
Cambodia denies fake claims of Thai flight suspension | Thaiger Aviation News

Cambodia denies fake claims of Thai flight suspension

20 hours ago
2 fake doctors arrested after runing illegal clinics in Bangkok for over 10 years | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 fake doctors arrested after runing illegal clinics in Bangkok for over 10 years

21 hours ago
Police find lion-dancing kids sleeping in Udon Thani temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Police find lion-dancing kids sleeping in Udon Thani temple

21 hours ago
Second cash splash eyed as Thai govt plans new co-pay scheme | Thaiger Business News

Second cash splash eyed as Thai govt plans new co-pay scheme

21 hours ago
Chinese man arrested for 250 million baht fraud after 7 years on the run | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man arrested for 250 million baht fraud after 7 years on the run

21 hours ago
How to pay your road tax in Thailand and how much it costs? | Thaiger Automotive

How to pay your road tax in Thailand and how much it costs?

22 hours ago
Thai woman dies in Cambodian scam hub, cremation halted | Thaiger Crime News

Thai woman dies in Cambodian scam hub, cremation halted

22 hours ago
Malaysian outlet corrects Thai-Cambodian border landmine blunder | Thaiger Politics News

Malaysian outlet corrects Thai-Cambodian border landmine blunder

23 hours ago
American mother reunites with missing daughter after viral Bangkok road incident | Thaiger Bangkok News

American mother reunites with missing daughter after viral Bangkok road incident

23 hours ago
Crime NewsKrabi NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 15, 2025, 10:55 AM
67 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.