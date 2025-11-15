Toxic gas leak kills 2 workers in Krabi pit accident

Three workers were exposed to toxic gas while cleaning a chemical pit at a company in Krabi, leaving two dead and one hospitalised, according to police.

Two Myanmar workers died and a third was rescued after inhaling deadly gas while cleaning a chemical pit at an industrial site in Krabi’s Plai Phraya district yesterday, November 14.

The incident took place at a company compound where the three male workers entered a pit containing hydrogen sulfide, a highly toxic gas known for its distinctive “rotten egg” smell. The gas, even in small concentrations, can cause unconsciousness and death if inhaled in an enclosed space.

According to a police officer from Plai Phraya Police Station, the men collapsed inside the pit shortly after being exposed to the gas. The alarm was raised, prompting an emergency response from local rescue units, district officials, and company staff.

One of the workers, identified as 22 year old Ko Paing, was pulled out of the pit in time and rushed to Plai Phraya Hospital for treatment.

The remaining two, 24 year old Shine Lin Aung and 25 year old Kyaw Lin Oo, were trapped in the confined space. Rescue teams worked quickly to retrieve them using rope equipment and other tools. Despite their efforts, both men were pronounced dead at the scene after being pulled out at around 1.15pm yesterday.

Forensic officers and medical personnel from Plai Phraya Hospital have launched post-mortem examinations to confirm the cause of death. Officers have also stationed ambulances near chemical pits at the site as a precautionary measure.

An investigation is now underway, led by local police in coordination with labour protection officials and industrial safety inspectors. The team will assess the company’s safety protocols and determine whether proper procedures were followed before the workers entered the hazardous area.

Hydrogen sulfide is a common byproduct in industrial settings and poses severe health risks if not properly managed. It is unclear whether the workers were equipped with gas detectors or protective gear before entering the pit, reported Bangkok Post.

Police have not released the name of the company involved, but confirmed that further legal action could follow depending on the outcome of the investigation.

The incident has raised serious concerns about worker safety and oversight in hazardous environments, particularly for migrant workers employed in high-risk industries.