British man dies in Bangkok after suspected spiked drink

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 19, 2026, 10:47 AM
225 1 minute read
British man dies in Bangkok after suspected spiked drink | Thaiger
Photo via Instagram/ @holidayjello

A British music event organiser died at a hotel in Bangkok on March 6 after he and his girlfriend allegedly consumed drinks that were spiked with cocaine and heroin. The woman remains in a rehabilitation centre.

The British event organiser and yoga instructor, 38 year old Tom Pardhy, had been holidaying in Thailand for about six weeks with his girlfriend, 31 year old Naomi Raksha, who is still under medical care in Bangkok.

Naomi’s mother, Heather, told The Sun that the couple went out to enjoy Bangkok’s nightlife before Naomi developed serious symptoms. Heather said Pardhy then took Naomi to the hospital by tuk tuk.

According to Heather, Naomi was found with poison, which caused her to suffer cardiac arrest. She was reported to be in a critical condition and treated in an intensive care unit.

British couple were allegedly given spiked drinks in Bangkok
Photo via GoFundMe

Heather said Pardhy stayed at the hospital to support Naomi before returning to his hotel to rest after believing she was being closely monitored by medical staff. Unfortunately, he was later found dead at the accommodation about 24 hours later.

Heather alleged the couple had been given drinks spiked with cocaine and heroin during their night out. Local police officers reportedly said they would investigate the cause of Pardhy’s death and Naomi’s symptoms, whether intoxicants were involved.

The Sun reported that Pardhy’s funeral would be held at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok with support from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

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Bangkok spiked drinks leaves British man dead
Photo via Instagram/ @holidayjello

Naomi’s family has also launched a GoFundMe fundraising campaign to help cover her medical bills, travel expenses and rehabilitation. Naomi later posted a tribute to Pardhy on her Instagram account. Part of the post read…

“Tom’s mission was to save the life of the woman he loved- and he accomplished that. It’s one of the only truths that keeps my head above water.

He was my best friend, my biggest fan, my rock, my confidant, my teammate, my guy. I loved him like I’ve never loved anything before, and the past six weeks we had together were magic. That’s what I’m holding onto to get through this.”

In the same post, Naomi said she had a chance at life but still faced grief, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and trauma from what happened to her and Pardhy.

British man dies in Bangkok, while girlfriend in hospital
Photo via Threads @heatherkwt

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 19, 2026, 10:47 AM
225 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.