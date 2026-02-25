Former monk arrested after Telegram account linked to child sex abuse

Cyber police have arrested a former monk and temple resident at a temple in Phichit, after investigators linked a Telegram account to alleged child sexual abuse material, an alleged sexual assault of a 10 year old girl, and other conduct involving a public toilet.

The arrest followed an investigation led by the Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children unit (TICAC), working with the Our Rescue Thailand Foundation, which supports efforts to combat sexual trafficking and child exploitation.

Police said that on January 23, TICAC officers arrested 26 year old Kitti from Ayutthaya, after investigators found he allegedly operated a private Telegram group named “รวมงานซ้อแทนเจ้าแม่เงินกู้โหด”.

Police said the group was used to collect membership fees and distribute child sexual abuse material.

Kitti used a scheme targeting people under 18 by inviting them to take out loans and then instructing them to provide nude images taken with an ID card as collateral. One identified victim from the evidence was reportedly 16.

The investigation was expanded, leading to the discovery of a Telegram account named “ipxคนดี200%”. Police said the account had shared videos suggesting plans to secretly record people in a public toilet.

The account also posted videos showing the suspect tampering with a bidet spray head by adding urine, sperm, and thinner into the bidet and reattaching it for unsuspecting users.

Police said the suspect secretly recorded a woman using the toilet, and believe the tampering may have affected her after she later showed symptoms.

Aside from that, investigators found messages discussing a plan to sexually abuse a young girl, and later uncovered a video clip that appeared to show the act being carried out.

The account was reportedly linked to 25 year old Sitthikorn, a former monk and temple resident in Muang Phichit District. Police added that he was waiting for military conscription for the 2026 draft year.

Officers secured a search warrant from the Phichit Provincial Court on February 23, then carried out a search of the temple and a hut on February 24, where they found Sitthikorn.

Two mobile phones and one borescope camera, also known as a snake camera, were seized.

Police said a review of the seized phones showed access to the “ipxคนดี200%” Telegram account, along with child sexual abuse content, including content involving an identified 10 year old girl.

During questioning, Sitthikorn confessed to sexually abusing the girl and recording images and video. He also claimed the borescope camera had been obtained to secretly record women in a temple toilet, but had not been installed before his arrest.

He was arrested on charges including possession of child sexual abuse material for sexual benefit for himself or others, and distributing computer data while knowing it was obscene.

Additional charges may follow as investigators interview related parties. Cyber police said they are working with relevant agencies to ensure the child victim receives protection and support as the case proceeds through the legal process.

Similarly, last year, police were pursuing a 52 year old man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine year old girl in Surat Thani province. The suspect was accused of luring the young girl under the pretence of buying sweets and subsequently taking her to his residence.