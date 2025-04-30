Police hunt for suspect in child sexual assault case in Surat Thani

Police are actively pursuing a 52 year old man wanted for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting a nine year old girl. The incident occurred on April 25 in Surat Thani province, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on April 26.

Police Colonel Narong Rakprathum and Deputy Superintendent Manop Marotrakul from the Khiri Rat Nikhom Police Station, along with an investigative team, are leading the search for the suspect, Thanan Kamon.

He is accused of luring the young girl under the pretense of buying sweets and subsequently taking her to his residence, where the alleged assault took place. He then fled the area.

The incident began around 8pm on April 25, when the suspect approached the girl, referred to as A (not her real name), who was playing outside her home in Moo 7, Yan Yao subdistrict, Khiri Rat Nikhom district, Surat Thani province.

Riding a red Honda Click motorcycle, Thanan allegedly convinced the girl to accompany him to a convenience store for sweets. He then drove her away from her home.

The suspect took A to an unnumbered house in Moo 1, Tha Khon subdistrict, which is his home. Once there, he reportedly forced her to remove her trousers, threatening her with a knife if she refused. Out of fear, the girl complied. Thanan is accused of sexually assaulting the girl multiple times and ultimately raping her.

While the incident was taking place, the girl’s guardian, known as Bow (pseudonym), arrived at the suspect’s home and called out for her. A seized the opportunity to escape and ran from the house.

Following this, her guardian reported the incident to the police, and the girl was taken to Khiri Rat Nikhom Hospital for a medical examination.

The medical report confirmed evidence of assault, supporting the allegations against the suspect. Currently, the investigative team is intensifying efforts to locate and arrest Thanan so he can face legal proceedings.

