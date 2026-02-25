Kanom krok tops TasteAtlas list as best Thai dessert for 2026

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 25, 2026, 4:47 PM
118
Photo by Amornmas via Canva

TasteAtlas ranked kanom krok as Thailand’s best dessert for 2026 and placed it seventh on its list of the world’s best pancakes.

Thailand’s Minister of Culture, Sabida Thaiseth, invited the public to celebrate the recognition of Thai desserts by the international food and travel guide. She said kanom krok was named the top Thai dessert based on reviews from international users on the platform.

Sabida said the ranking showed the appeal of Thai desserts extends beyond Thailand and has gained popularity with people worldwide.

The minister described kanom krok as having distinct qualities, including a rich coconut milk aroma and a combination of crisp and soft textures. She added that its careful cooking process reflects Thai wisdom passed down through generations.

Thai minister of culture
The Minister of Culture, Sabida Thaiseth. | Photo via Facebook/ ซาบีดา ไทยเศรษฐ์

Other Thai desserts listed in TasteAtlas’ top 10 included:

  • Mango sticky rice
  • Pa tong go (deep-fried dough)
  • Kanom chan (steamed coconut pandan cake)
  • Ruam mit (sweet coconut milk with toppings such as tapioca pearls, corn, lotus root, sweet potatoes, beans and jackfruit)
  • Kanom fak bua (deep-fried rice flour cake)
  • Chao kuay (grass jelly served with ice, syrup and brown sugar)
  • Lot chong (pandan-flavoured rice flour noodles in sweet coconut milk)
  • Deep-fried bananas (banana slices coated in rice flour and fried)
  • Thong muan (crispy wafer rolls made from rice flour, coconut milk, sugar, egg and sesame seeds)

Beyond the Thai dessert list, TasteAtlas also included kanom krok in its world’s best pancakes ranking, where it placed seventh among 100 desserts worldwide. The ranking dropped from 2024, when kanom krok was placed fourth.

Thai kanom krok in world's best pancakes
Photo by Black_Kira via Canva

Another Thai-style pancake included in the list is roti sai mai, also known as a Thai cotton candy burrito. The dessert features colourful sugar floss, known as sai mai in Thai, wrapped in roti sheets. It is popular in Ayutthaya province and is commonly bought to take home after visiting the area.

Recently, a Japanese cyclist wrote on his X account that he had found a new favourite dessert in Thailand, coconut ice cream with sticky rice topping, and added that mango sticky rice, kanom krok and khao lam were also among his favourites.

TasteAtlas best thai desserts
Photo by Black_Kira via Canva

Published: February 25, 2026, 4:47 PM
118

