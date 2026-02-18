Phichit cemetery screens films for ancestors on Chinese New Year

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: February 18, 2026, 2:08 PM
Phichit cemetery screens films for ancestors on Chinese New Year | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

An outdoor film screening was held at a cemetery in Phichit at 8pm yesterday, February 17, in a tradition they say is intended to honour ancestors and bring merit to those who have passed away.

The event took place at the cemetery next to Wat Mun Lek, in Khlong Kachen, Mueang district, which is overseen by the Phichit Samakkhi Foundation.

Committee members arranged a screening inside the cemetery for the ancestors buried in its 330 graves as part of Chiu Ik (初一, Chūyī), the first day of the Chinese New Year.

Organisers linked the screening to a belief passed down among Thai people of Chinese descent that “the gates of hell and heaven” open during the festival period, allowing the spirits of the deceased to receive merit from descendants who make offerings.

Phichit cemetery screens films for ancestors on Chinese New Year
Photo via Khaosod

This year’s programme was described as larger than usual, with plans to present 1,000 firecrackers totalling 100,000 shots as an offering to the “main guardian spirit” and the ancestors of Thai-Chinese residents in Phichit.

The expanded offerings are linked to the Year of the Golden Horse, which is described as a year associated in Chinese belief with strong energy, rapid progress, stability and wisdom.

Four films were screened, comprising two Thai films, one Chinese film and one Western film. The titles listed were Puang Chiang Wai Chao, Kaeng Puan Muan Yaowarat, Na Na Thong, and the Western film Narok Sang La.

Phichit cemetery screens films for ancestors on Chinese New Year
Photo via Khaosod

Only a small crowd reportedly watched, mostly relatives of those buried at the cemetery. Food stalls were also present, including vendors selling grilled meatballs and grilled squid, giving the event a local atmosphere.

Organisers said the screenings for ancestral spirits in Phichit were first held in 1967 (BE 2510) and described this year as the 61st year.

Anusit Limsirivong, deputy chairman of the Phichit Samakkhi Foundation in charge of cemetery affairs, said he was pleased to play a part in continuing a tradition reflecting gratitude towards ancestors.

Phichit cemetery screens films for ancestors on Chinese New Year
Photo via Khaosod

Khaosod reported that he also recounted an unusual moment while watching the film, saying an elderly man dressed in Chinese-style clothing approached to ask what film was being shown, and that when he looked again, the man was no longer there.

Elsewhere, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) hosted a welcome event for Chinese visitors at Suvarnabhumi Airport, as the Chinese New Year 2026 travel period continues. TAT presented souvenirs to Chinese tourists travelling on Thai Airways flight TG 663 and Spring Airlines flight 9C7421, both arriving from Shanghai to Thailand.

