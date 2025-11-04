Thai mother arrested for livestreaming herself sexually abusing teenage son

Cyber police officers arrested a Thai mother in Sa Kaeo province for livestreaming herself sexually abusing her 15 year old son to earn money from online viewers.

Officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) received a complaint from Destiny Rescue regarding child pornography videos featuring a Thai boy. These explicit videos were shared within a private online group that required members to pay for access.

Following the tip-off, police officers posed as clients and expressed interest in joining the group. The administrator instructed the undercover officers to pay a membership fee before sending them a link to join.

Further investigation into the explicit content revealed that some videos were recorded during livestreams and featured a mother and her young son. Officers subsequently searched the woman’s house in Sa Kaeo province yesterday, November 3.

The suspect, identified only as A, confessed to producing and distributing the livestream videos of her son. She led police into her home, where officers seized a mobile phone, a sex toy used in the videos, and a notebook recording income from the child pornography.

A stated that she initially broadcasted her own lewd videos, but later involved her son after group members requested it. She reportedly earned around 10,000 baht per month from the group administrator and gifts sent by viewers.

The woman faces two main charges:

which criminalises importing explicit material into a computer system. This offence carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both. Section 287 of the Criminal Law which prohibits producing, possessing, importing, exporting, or distributing indecent materials. Violators face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

The teenager has been placed under the care of the Sa Kaeo Provincial Shelter for Children and Families.