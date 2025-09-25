Thai mother accused of pimping out 12 year old daughter to old men in Loei

Young victim, who suffers from cerebral palsy, rescued by local officials

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 minute agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 25, 2025
52 2 minutes read
Thai mother accused of pimping out 12 year old daughter to old men in Loei | Thaiger
Photo by doidam10 via Canva

A Thai mother is accused of allegedly forcing her 12 year old daughter, who has cerebral palsy, into prostitution, selling services to more than 10 elderly men in Loei province. The young victim was rescued and is currently being cared for by local officials.

Residents of the same community in Loei’s Phu Kradueng district reported the child sex abuse to officers from the provincial Social Development and Human Security Office. They accused the 31 year old Thai woman, named Daeng, of forcing her 12 year old daughter, Fon, into sex work.

According to the complainants, the customers were more than 10 men from four communities in the district. They are aged between 60 and 75 and reportedly paid only 50 to 500 baht for the sex service.

Social Development and Human Security officers, together with officers from Phu Kradueng Police Station, raided Daeng’s home and arrested the woman. The girl was transferred to a children’s shelter for proper care.

Daeng did not give any interviews to the media about her actions, but she denied the accusation to her 61 year old father, Dam.

Thai mother pimps out young daughter
Photo via ThaiRath

According to Dam, Daeng claimed that she herself had offered sex services but had never forced the girl to do so. He said he still did not want to believe that the incident had happened to his granddaughter.

Dam admitted that he was very angry with Daeng and wished that all the suspects who had assaulted his granddaughter would receive life imprisonment if they were found guilty.

Related Articles

ThaiRath reported that during an interview, Dam answered a phone call in which an unnamed person on the phone asked him not to reveal further details of the case to the media.

Loei mother forces daughter to sell sex
Photo via ThaiRath

Police officers reported that they are now gathering evidence for the case and are also awaiting a health check on the young girl to confirm traces of assault before issuing arrest warrants for each man.

One of the suspects, a 75 year old man, told police that he had bought a sex service from Daeng and then requested to have sex with the young girl afterwards. Daeng reportedly allowed him to do so, but he was unable to have sex with the girl due to his sexual dysfunction.

Police will conduct further questioning of each man. They will be charged under Section 277 of the Criminal Law: sexually abusing a minor under the age of 13. The penalty is imprisonment from seven to 20 years and a fine from 100,000 to 400,000 baht, or life imprisonment.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket Thai-Chinese Association ushers in new president | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Thai-Chinese Association ushers in new president

10 seconds ago
Thai mother accused of pimping out 12 year old daughter to old men in Loei | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother accused of pimping out 12 year old daughter to old men in Loei

1 minute ago
Faulty phone charger sparks blaze, razes Na Jomtien home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Faulty phone charger sparks blaze, razes Na Jomtien home

49 minutes ago
Thai actor accuses police of inaction after major theft at his home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai actor accuses police of inaction after major theft at his home

1 hour ago
Gold necklace swiped in late-night burglary in Phuket&#8217;s Wichit | Thaiger Phuket News

Gold necklace swiped in late-night burglary in Phuket’s Wichit

1 hour ago
British family swap classrooms for tuk tuks in Asia adventure (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

British family swap classrooms for tuk tuks in Asia adventure (video)

2 hours ago
Bangkok officials ease fears over Samsen Road water leak | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok officials ease fears over Samsen Road water leak

2 hours ago
Russian man arrested on Koh Pha Ngan for illegal motorcycle rental business | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian man arrested on Koh Pha Ngan for illegal motorcycle rental business

2 hours ago
Armed debtor opens fire in East Pattaya over 20k baht dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Armed debtor opens fire in East Pattaya over 20k baht dispute

3 hours ago
Thai girl commits suicide amid alleged expectations from parents | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai girl commits suicide amid alleged expectations from parents

3 hours ago
415 test positive for drugs in Suphan Buri nightclub raid (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

415 test positive for drugs in Suphan Buri nightclub raid (video)

3 hours ago
Things to do and see along the Purple MRT Line | Thaiger Things To Do

Things to do and see along the Purple MRT Line

4 hours ago
Thai officials probed over bribes in citizenship scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai officials probed over bribes in citizenship scandal

4 hours ago
Water seepage raises concerns of repeat road collapse in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Water seepage raises concerns of repeat road collapse in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Hooked turtle rescued in Phuket as another dies from net injury | Thaiger Phuket News

Hooked turtle rescued in Phuket as another dies from net injury

4 hours ago
Veteran cop delivers 11th baby in Udon Thani tuk tuk drama | Thaiger Thailand News

Veteran cop delivers 11th baby in Udon Thani tuk tuk drama

4 hours ago
Foreign driver flees after crashing into 2 vehicles and 3 restaurants in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign driver flees after crashing into 2 vehicles and 3 restaurants in Rayong

5 hours ago
Pattaya sees tourist boom with over 18 million visits | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya sees tourist boom with over 18 million visits

5 hours ago
Lucky firecracker numbers spark lotto frenzy in Suphan Buri | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lucky firecracker numbers spark lotto frenzy in Suphan Buri

6 hours ago
Drunken family fight ends in fatal stabbing in southern Thailand | Thaiger South Thailand News

Drunken family fight ends in fatal stabbing in southern Thailand

7 hours ago
PM Anutin pledges to dissolve Parliament by January 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin pledges to dissolve Parliament by January 2026

7 hours ago
8 year old boy rides pet buffalo to school in central Thailand | Thaiger Central Thailand News

8 year old boy rides pet buffalo to school in central Thailand

7 hours ago
Ex-Thai Airways boss: Ditch all govt shares or risk relapse | Thaiger Business News

Ex-Thai Airways boss: Ditch all govt shares or risk relapse

7 hours ago
50,000 sandbags deployed to plug sinkhole on Bangkok road | Thaiger Bangkok News

50,000 sandbags deployed to plug sinkhole on Bangkok road

7 hours ago
Thailand to crack down on illegal border crossings from October 10 | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand to crack down on illegal border crossings from October 10

8 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 minute agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 25, 2025
52 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.