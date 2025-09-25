Thai mother accused of pimping out 12 year old daughter to old men in Loei

A Thai mother is accused of allegedly forcing her 12 year old daughter, who has cerebral palsy, into prostitution, selling services to more than 10 elderly men in Loei province. The young victim was rescued and is currently being cared for by local officials.

Residents of the same community in Loei’s Phu Kradueng district reported the child sex abuse to officers from the provincial Social Development and Human Security Office. They accused the 31 year old Thai woman, named Daeng, of forcing her 12 year old daughter, Fon, into sex work.

According to the complainants, the customers were more than 10 men from four communities in the district. They are aged between 60 and 75 and reportedly paid only 50 to 500 baht for the sex service.

Social Development and Human Security officers, together with officers from Phu Kradueng Police Station, raided Daeng’s home and arrested the woman. The girl was transferred to a children’s shelter for proper care.

Daeng did not give any interviews to the media about her actions, but she denied the accusation to her 61 year old father, Dam.

According to Dam, Daeng claimed that she herself had offered sex services but had never forced the girl to do so. He said he still did not want to believe that the incident had happened to his granddaughter.

Dam admitted that he was very angry with Daeng and wished that all the suspects who had assaulted his granddaughter would receive life imprisonment if they were found guilty.

ThaiRath reported that during an interview, Dam answered a phone call in which an unnamed person on the phone asked him not to reveal further details of the case to the media.

Police officers reported that they are now gathering evidence for the case and are also awaiting a health check on the young girl to confirm traces of assault before issuing arrest warrants for each man.

One of the suspects, a 75 year old man, told police that he had bought a sex service from Daeng and then requested to have sex with the young girl afterwards. Daeng reportedly allowed him to do so, but he was unable to have sex with the girl due to his sexual dysfunction.

Police will conduct further questioning of each man. They will be charged under Section 277 of the Criminal Law: sexually abusing a minor under the age of 13. The penalty is imprisonment from seven to 20 years and a fine from 100,000 to 400,000 baht, or life imprisonment.