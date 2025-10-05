Thai man arrested for assaulting niece in Nonthaburi

A 24 year old man, Kriangsak, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his 12 year old niece multiple times while they were alone at home. The incident came to light after the girl’s father noticed unusual behaviour and eventually discovering that she had been a victim of child assault.

The arrest was made on October 4 by Pol. Lt. Gen. Natthasak Chaowanasai and Pol. Maj. Gen. Witthaya Sriprasertphap, under the directive of Pol. Col. Korkiat Wutjanong and Pol. Lt. Niti Danphaiboon.

The suspect was apprehended in front of Nakornthong Parview 3 Village in Bang Bua Thong district, Nonthaburi province. This follows an arrest warrant issued on August 25, 2025, by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court.

Kriangsak is accused of coercing and assaulting the child, who is not his wife, by exploiting a situation where she could not resist.

These incidents reportedly occurred when Kriangsak and his wife were staying at her relatives’ house in June 2025. The house was also home to the young girl, the stepdaughter of Kriangsak’s brother-in-law.

On the day of the incident, the girl’s parents had left for work, leaving her alone with Kriangsak. He allegedly took advantage of this opportunity to commit the assault. Following several similar occurrences, the girl’s father noticed changes in her behaviour and confronted her, ultimately uncovering the truth.

In similar news, a 42 year old man in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district was arrested in April for allegedly sexually assaulting his three year old niece. The suspect, identified as Yongyuth, was found hiding near a fishing pier before being apprehended by police. He denied the allegations but later tested positive for drugs.

Incidents of child sexual assault within families remain deeply troubling, as they often go unreported due to fear, shame, and social pressure.

The father reported the incidents to the Bang Mae Nang Police Station and a warrant was issued for Kriangsak’s arrest. During the investigation, it was revealed that Kriangsak had a prior history of drug-related offences.

He has since been handed over to the Bang Mae Nang Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported by KhaoSod.