Thai man escapes punishment for child sex abuse with suicide

A Thai man committed suicide at a rented room in Bangkok to escape a legal punishment for the sexual assault of a 17 year old girl.

The teenage victim, identified only as Phae, shared with the Facebook page Jmoi V+ that she was sexually assaulted by her friend’s uncle, named Boy, on December 27 last year. The incident took place at her friend’s home during a New Year party.

Phae explained that her friend, named Pink, picked her up at her home at around 11pm and brought her to the party, where seven to nine relatives of Pink were enjoying.

Pink and her boyfriend were drunk and went upstairs to sleep. Phae was also drunk, so she later followed her friend upstairs and slept next to her.

According to Phae, Boy followed her and lay between her and Pink. He tried to take off her trousers, but she resisted, causing him to leave.

Unfortunately, the man returned and repeated his actions. Phae admitted that she was too drunk to realise what had happened. She woke up at around 6 am the next day and rushed home to tell her mother what had happened.

Phae’s mother reported the incident to the police. Officers urged the two parties to negotiate. Boy refused to reveal whether or not he had raped Phae. He only promised to take responsibility for his actions by marrying Phae, but the teenage girl refused.

The victim and her mother insisted on taking a legal action against Boy. The man reportedly became stressed, and later took his own life in his accommodation. His body was found at around 7am yesterday, January 5.

The Facebook page stated that this was Phae’s side of the story and urged Pink and Boy’s family to speak to the media if they had any contradictory information. So far, no story from Boy’s side has been shared with the public.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.