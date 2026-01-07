Thai man escapes punishment for child sex abuse with suicide

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 7, 2026, 4:28 PM
141 1 minute read
Thai man escapes punishment for child sex abuse with suicide | Thaiger
Photo by dtiberio via Canva

Key insights from the news

  • A Thai man, referred to as Boy, committed suicide to evade legal consequences for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl named Phae during a New Year party on December 27.
  • Phae was intoxicated and reported that Boy attempted to undress her while she was sleeping next to her friend, Pink, who was also drunk.
  • After Phae's mother reported the incident to the police, Boy offered to marry Phae as a form of taking responsibility, which she declined, leading to legal action.
  • Boy's suicide occurred on January 5, shortly after the incident was reported, and no statement from his side has been made public.

A Thai man committed suicide at a rented room in Bangkok to escape a legal punishment for the sexual assault of a 17 year old girl.

The teenage victim, identified only as Phae, shared with the Facebook page Jmoi V+ that she was sexually assaulted by her friend’s uncle, named Boy, on December 27 last year. The incident took place at her friend’s home during a New Year party.

Phae explained that her friend, named Pink, picked her up at her home at around 11pm and brought her to the party, where seven to nine relatives of Pink were enjoying.

Pink and her boyfriend were drunk and went upstairs to sleep. Phae was also drunk, so she later followed her friend upstairs and slept next to her.

According to Phae, Boy followed her and lay between her and Pink. He tried to take off her trousers, but she resisted, causing him to leave.

Thai man commits suicide after sexually assaulting girl
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

Unfortunately, the man returned and repeated his actions. Phae admitted that she was too drunk to realise what had happened. She woke up at around 6 am the next day and rushed home to tell her mother what had happened.

Phae’s mother reported the incident to the police. Officers urged the two parties to negotiate. Boy refused to reveal whether or not he had raped Phae. He only promised to take responsibility for his actions by marrying Phae, but the teenage girl refused.

Related Articles
Thai man sexually assaults teenage girl
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

The victim and her mother insisted on taking a legal action against Boy. The man reportedly became stressed, and later took his own life in his accommodation. His body was found at around 7am yesterday, January 5.

The Facebook page stated that this was Phae’s side of the story and urged Pink and Boy’s family to speak to the media if they had any contradictory information. So far, no story from Boy’s side has been shared with the public.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Thaiger QUIZ
Quiz on the Bangkok Incident
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What was the reason for the man's suicide in Bangkok?
  2. 2. Who was the victim of the sexual assault?
  3. 3. What event was happening when the assault took place?
  4. 4. What did Phae's mother do after she learned about the assault?
  5. 5. What was Boy's response when urged to negotiate by the police?
  6. 6. What did Boy propose to do in response to the incident?
  7. 7. What did Phae do after the assault?
  8. 8. At what time was the man's body found?
  9. 9. How did Phae describe her awareness during the assault?
  10. 10. What resource is provided for emotional distress in the article?

Latest Thailand News
BTS accused of bias in Rabbit Card seizure from Myanmar man | Thaiger Thailand News

BTS accused of bias in Rabbit Card seizure from Myanmar man

48 seconds ago
Thai man escapes punishment for child sex abuse with suicide | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man escapes punishment for child sex abuse with suicide

34 minutes ago
Teen mum and child abandoned in Trat after online meetup | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen mum and child abandoned in Trat after online meetup

55 minutes ago
Thai soldier killed in knife attack by ex-police after border duty | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai soldier killed in knife attack by ex-police after border duty

1 hour ago
Tomorrowland heads to Thailand as first full-scale Asian festival | Thaiger Thailand News

Tomorrowland heads to Thailand as first full-scale Asian festival

2 hours ago
Pattaya filler disaster leaves woman with swollen face for 2 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya filler disaster leaves woman with swollen face for 2 years

2 hours ago
Phuket taxi drivers threaten strike over illegal app-based drivers | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taxi drivers threaten strike over illegal app-based drivers

2 hours ago
Police TikTok video sparks laughter as woman blames ‘Colonel Sanders’ for attack | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police TikTok video sparks laughter as woman blames ‘Colonel Sanders’ for attack

4 hours ago
Wife joins group in assaulting husband in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife joins group in assaulting husband in Rayong

4 hours ago
Thai Cabinet backs M9 expressway from Nonthaburi to Ayutthaya | Thaiger Business News

Thai Cabinet backs M9 expressway from Nonthaburi to Ayutthaya

6 hours ago
Planning a Thailand trip in 2026? Here&#8217;s what the border conflict with Cambodia means for you | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Planning a Thailand trip in 2026? Here’s what the border conflict with Cambodia means for you

6 hours ago
Skeleton of missing Cambodian man found in ceiling during house renovation | Thaiger Thailand News

Skeleton of missing Cambodian man found in ceiling during house renovation

6 hours ago
Fake fortune teller warns of loss, then steals woman’s iPhone | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake fortune teller warns of loss, then steals woman’s iPhone

6 hours ago
Swedish groom-to-be dies after crashing motorcycle in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish groom-to-be dies after crashing motorcycle in Rayong

7 hours ago
South Korean embassy clarifies Thai civil servant’s denied entry | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean embassy clarifies Thai civil servant’s denied entry

7 hours ago
Fire damages at least 10 speedboats at Chalong Bay in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Fire damages at least 10 speedboats at Chalong Bay in Phuket

7 hours ago
Bangkok morning temps to drop to 18°C this week | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok morning temps to drop to 18°C this week

8 hours ago
Bangkok unveils model for first pedestrian bridge across Chao Phraya River | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok unveils model for first pedestrian bridge across Chao Phraya River

23 hours ago
Viral TikTok shows British tourist amazed by 5G at sea in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Viral TikTok shows British tourist amazed by 5G at sea in Thailand

23 hours ago
Thai man flees after sexually assaulting boy in Ayutthaya school | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man flees after sexually assaulting boy in Ayutthaya school

1 day ago
Four students injured in school dog attack in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Four students injured in school dog attack in Nakhon Ratchasima

1 day ago
Thailand’s national parks see 1.5M visitors during New Year break | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s national parks see 1.5M visitors during New Year break

1 day ago
Thai nurse blames leading politician for jail term and loss of unborn child | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nurse blames leading politician for jail term and loss of unborn child

1 day ago
Rare Asiatic golden cat spotted in Khao Yai National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare Asiatic golden cat spotted in Khao Yai National Park

1 day ago
Wat Arun photographers warned for exploiting public space for personal gain | Thaiger Bangkok News

Wat Arun photographers warned for exploiting public space for personal gain

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 7, 2026, 4:28 PM
141 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.