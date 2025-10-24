4 foreigners arrested in Phuket for operating restricted businesses

4 foreigners arrested in Phuket for operating restricted businesses
Phuket Immigration officers arrested four foreigners for illegally operating businesses in Patong, including a motorcycle rental shop, a travel agency, a barber shop, and restaurants.

Immigration officials launched raids on five businesses along Phra Baramee Road and Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Road in Patong sub-district, Kathu district, following complaints from residents.

During the inspection, officers found an Israeli man, whose name was withheld, claiming to be the owner and manager of a motorcycle rental shop, a travel agency, and a barber shop. These are classified as restricted businesses that foreigners are prohibited from operating under the Foreign Business Act.

The Israeli man employed three Thai workers and two Myanmar nationals. The two Myanmar workers were found to be legally employed with valid work permits.

Although the businesses were registered under the name of a Thai citizen, officers found that the Thai national had no authority or involvement in the operations.

The Israeli man appeared to have full control over the businesses, leading authorities to suspect the use of a nominee. Several documents were seized for further investigation into the matter.

Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Officers later extended their raids to two nearby restaurants. One of them, an Israeli-themed eatery, was reportedly managed by another Israeli man, who admitted that he personally took orders, cooked food, and handled payments.

The findings from the second restaurant inspection were not included in the official report. In the conclusion of the operation, officers confirmed the arrest of four foreign suspects linked to the illegal businesses. Their identities were not disclosed.

Authorities added that another foreign national is suspected of involvement, pending further investigations.

Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Recently, several cases of foreigners operating illegal businesses have been reported across Thailand. In Bangkok, two Chinese men were arrested for illegally running a hostel and distributing food supplements and Viagra.

In Surat Thani, a Lebanese man was arrested while serving customers at an unlicensed motorcycle rental shop on Koh Pha Ngan. In the same week, an illegal travel agency run by an Israeli-Thai couple on the island was also shut down.

