Hair today, conned tomorrow: Bald man scammed in Pattaya

Indian tourist duped by touts selling pricey 'miracle' hair oil in back-alley shop

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott12 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
95 1 minute read
Hair today, conned tomorrow: Bald man scammed in Pattaya
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A bald man was left fuming after coughing up more than a grand for soap and coconut juice sold as a miracle hair tonic in a herbal remedy shop in Pattaya.

Pattaya Tourist Police swooped on a herbal huckster’s shop on July 7 after a furious Indian holidaymaker said he’d been duped into shelling out 51,000 baht (£1,100) for bogus baldness remedies.

The victim, named only as Ajaykumar, told officers he was strolling near the Baywalk Hotel when three foreign blokes struck up a chat and started banging on about a herbal concoction that could regrow his missing mop.

Seduced by the sales pitch, Ajaykumar followed them to a back-alley store, where he handed over 15,000 baht in cash and transferred another 99,000 rupees for three bottles of murky liquid and four bars of soap.

Only later did he twig he’d been well and truly rinsed, and marched straight to Pattaya City Police Station to file a complaint.

A team led by Lieutenant Colonel Torlap Tinamat of the Tourist Police Division 2 raided the shop in question but found it already abandoned.

So they hit another nearby outlet in Soi 13/2, where they nabbed two Pakistani men and four Thai women flogging similar “herbal” snake oil to unsuspecting tourists.

Related Articles
Hair today, conned tomorrow: Bald man scammed in Pattaya | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

Hair today, conned tomorrow: Bald man scammed in Pattaya | News by Thaiger Hair today, conned tomorrow: Bald man scammed in Pattaya | News by Thaiger

Police seized bottles of mystery gloop containing butterfly pea powder, coconut oil and other unlabelled ingredients matching the dodgy goods described by the victim, Pattaya News reported.

The six suspects were charged with producing and selling unregistered herbal products and the two foreign nationals were also done for working without a permit.

All were carted off to Pattaya City Police Station along with the fake follicle fixers.

Police say they’re cracking down hard on rogue traders targeting tourists in the seaside party town, where complaints about miracle-cure conmen have been piling up for over a year.

Latest Thailand News
Rain check: 32 provinces braced for a soaking as storms roll in Thailand Weather Updates

Rain check: 32 provinces braced for a soaking as storms roll in

7 seconds ago
Hair today, conned tomorrow: Bald man scammed in Pattaya Pattaya News

Hair today, conned tomorrow: Bald man scammed in Pattaya

12 minutes ago
Thailand’s blind elephant becomes loving sanctuary grandma (video) Thailand News

Thailand’s blind elephant becomes loving sanctuary grandma (video)

15 hours ago
Bangkok unveils 47km canal walkway for safer commuting Bangkok News

Bangkok unveils 47km canal walkway for safer commuting

16 hours ago
Chinese scammer busted in Bangkok credit card hacking spree Bangkok News

Chinese scammer busted in Bangkok credit card hacking spree

16 hours ago
Ratchaburi residents slam officials over 32 inconvenient speed bumps Thailand News

Ratchaburi residents slam officials over 32 inconvenient speed bumps

16 hours ago
Monkey business banned: Thai coconuts go cruelty-free Thailand News

Monkey business banned: Thai coconuts go cruelty-free

16 hours ago
Thai human rights lawyer hit with 29 years for lese majeste Bangkok News

Thai human rights lawyer hit with 29 years for lese majeste

16 hours ago
Udon Thani students injured in accidental dormitory shooting Crime News

Udon Thani students injured in accidental dormitory shooting

16 hours ago
Bangkok trains slash fares to 20 baht from October 1 Bangkok News

Bangkok trains slash fares to 20 baht from October 1

16 hours ago
Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai children linked to river fish Chiang Mai News

Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai children linked to river fish

16 hours ago
Nature’s surprise: Rare panda crab spotted in Thai national park Thailand News

Nature’s surprise: Rare panda crab spotted in Thai national park

16 hours ago
Thai netizens back kidnapped Chinese influencer&#8217;s emotional hunt for real family Thailand News

Thai netizens back kidnapped Chinese influencer’s emotional hunt for real family

17 hours ago
Thailand plans ‘Buddhist bank’ as temple scandals explode Thailand News

Thailand plans ‘Buddhist bank’ as temple scandals explode

17 hours ago
Nong Suea man arrested for temple donation box theft Crime News

Nong Suea man arrested for temple donation box theft

17 hours ago
Casino chaos: Thailand scraps gambling bill amid turmoil Bangkok News

Casino chaos: Thailand scraps gambling bill amid turmoil

17 hours ago
Tragic collision claims lives of porridge vendor and cyclist Road deaths

Tragic collision claims lives of porridge vendor and cyclist

17 hours ago
Surat Thani train station horror: Guards beat man over nap Thailand News

Surat Thani train station horror: Guards beat man over nap

17 hours ago
Police raid reveals illegal kratom and e-cigarette operation in Loei Crime News

Police raid reveals illegal kratom and e-cigarette operation in Loei

17 hours ago
Booze bonanza: Phuket bars cleared to serve on holidays Phuket News

Booze bonanza: Phuket bars cleared to serve on holidays

18 hours ago
Man in Suphan Buri kills neighbour under meth influence Crime News

Man in Suphan Buri kills neighbour under meth influence

18 hours ago
Thai influencer and transwomen clash over South Korean bar host Bangkok News

Thai influencer and transwomen clash over South Korean bar host

18 hours ago
Bacon backlash: Cheap US pork threatens Thai farmers Business News

Bacon backlash: Cheap US pork threatens Thai farmers

18 hours ago
British dad dies chasing fight dream as wife gives birth back home Thailand News

British dad dies chasing fight dream as wife gives birth back home

18 hours ago
50 attackers storm security base in Narathiwat, injuring two officers Thailand News

50 attackers storm security base in Narathiwat, injuring two officers

19 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott12 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
95 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x