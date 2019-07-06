First roll out of prescribed medical marijuana to start end of July | The Thaiger

Thailand
First roll out of prescribed medical marijuana to start end of July
PHOTO: Chao Phraya Abhaiphubejhr Hospital
Thailand’s first quantities of legal medical cannabis will be prescribed and dispatched to registered patients from next month. Dr Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn, the public health minister, say that the first 10,000 bottles of cannabis (marijuana) oil extract will be produced by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation and another 5,000 bottles by Chao Phraya Abhaiphubejhr Hospital.
These authorised practitioners have been provided training and instruction from the ministry on how to dispense and prescribe cannabis-based medicines.
There are now about 400 medical doctors, pharmacists and dentists, as well as 2,900 Thai traditional medical practitioners, authorised by the Ministry of Public Health to prescribe the medicines to patients, according to the Bangkok Post.
Phra Achan Fan Acharo Hospital will also produce five formulas of traditional Thai medicines using marijuana seized by police in drug crackdowns.
In the first phase, from now until September, medical cannabis will be distributed to patients through at least one medical-centre hospital or general hospital in each province, according to Dr Piyasakol.
And in the next phase, community hospitals in all districts and the so-called health promotion hospital in every tambon will be given medical marijuana to prescribe to patients.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Are you considering a medical procedure abroad? With Thaiger Medical you can research hospitals and doctors, choose a destination in Thailand or abroad, and book an appointment today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Politics
‘Grow up’ , ‘don’t throw tantrums’ – Palang Pracharat spokesperson
PHOTO: Uttama Savanayana, left, and Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana
Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, deputy spokesperson for Phalang Pracharat Party, is lambasting the opposition for being “childish and narrow-minded” as it filed its petition to censure the PM.
He says the opposition should give the new government some time to work before launching no-confidence motions against it.
“I want the opposition to be more open-minded and give the new government some time to do their job. If they see something wrong, then the opposition can file a censure motion. They should not act like children and throw tantrums when they don’t get what they want.”
Thanakorn was responding to the petition submitted to the House Speaker by opposition Pheu Thai MP Cholnan Srikaew – a censure motion against PM Prayut Chan-o-cha if he gives the Finance portfolio to Phalang Pracharat leader Uttama Savanayana.
Opposition politicians have said that Uttama is not qualified for the job as he was allegedly involved in a loan scandal while working as a senior executive at the state-owned Krungthai Bank.
However, Thanakorn dismissed this allegation on Friday as a move by the opposition to discredit his party’s leader.
“I have explained repeatedly that Uttama was never involved in the scandal,” he said, adding that Uttama has passed the scrutiny of several agencies, including the National Anti-Corruption Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Office of the Attorney General – all appointed under the jurisdiction of the NCPO over the past five years.
“Most importantly, the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders also found that Uttama was not involved in the wrongdoing,” he said.
Meanwhile, Phalang Pracharat leader Uttama painted himself as the victim of politically motivated distortion yesterday by posting a message on Facebook headlined: “I did nothing wrong, don’t distort facts”. In the post, he said moves to link him to the Krungthai loan scandal were politically motivated as investigation and court trials have already proved that he was not among the wrongdoers.
“And I was cleared at all stages of scrutiny and examination. Please don’t distort facts,” his post said.
SOURCE: The Nation
Crime
German arrested in Phetchabun on Interpol warrant
Following a request from their German counterparts, Thai police arrested Sacha Durst who had reportedly been laying low in Thailand since 2015, at a resort in Lom Kao district, according to The Nation.
As he was on the run, a court in Germany ruled him guilty in absentia of fraud and document forgery and imposed a combined jail term of 2 years, 8 months and 2 weeks. It also issued an international arrest warrant for him via Interpol in April 2018.
Acting upon Interpol’s request, Thai police investigated Durst’s whereabouts and found that he had opened a bar in the northeastern province of Chaiyaphum together with his Thai girlfriend.
They proceeded to arrest him and have initially charged him with overstaying his visa and using a forged document. They plan to deport and blacklist him.
SOURCE: The Nation
Politics
Petition pushing for Prayut’s disqualification as Cabinet member handed to Constitutional Court
PHOTO: The Nation
Lower House speaker, Chuan Leekpai, has forwarded a petition to the Constitutional Court calling for the disqualification of PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha as a Cabinet member. The petition, signed by 101 MPs, was handed to Chuan by opposition Pheu Thai Party member Chonlanan Srikieo.
The petition suggests that Prayut does not qualify as a Cabinet member, according to the charter, as he is already a state official. Prayut is reportedely being considered for the post of defence minister in the new cabinet as the incumbent, Prawit Wongsuwan, has voiced plans to step down due to failing health.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) said it had received a similar petition earlier against Prayut taking over as PM, but chose not to forward it to the Constitutional Court, saying it had already approved the nomination by Phalang Pracharat Party and that his status was valid according to the charter and related laws.
However, the opposition MPs said the EC’s verdict was unclear and wanted this matter to also be forwarded to the Constitutional Court for further consideration.
Pressure continues to pile on the PM and the fragile coalition, which spans 19 parties, in the new Thai parliament. The Cabinet list has been forwarded to HM The King for consideration.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Chiang Mai protesters petition Governor over Rinkham Intersection upgrade
Pattaya fund-raiser donates 10,000 baht for disabled sailing
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
‘Grow up’ , ‘don’t throw tantrums’ – Palang Pracharat spokesperson
First roll out of prescribed medical marijuana to start end of July
‘Thailand’ through the eyes of non-Thai filmmakers
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Thailand’s Princess Sirivannavari names Krabi’s baby dugong ‘Yamil’
Dead dugong, dolphin found off southern Thai beaches
German arrested in Phetchabun on Interpol warrant
Petition pushing for Prayut’s disqualification as Cabinet member handed to Constitutional Court
PM orders local officials to help Khlong Dan flood victims in Samut Prakhan
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
New Cabinet list submitted for royal approval
6 ก.ค. สี่โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
Trending
- Food Scene3 hours ago
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
- Thai Life1 hour ago
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
- Thai Life21 mins ago
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
- Opinion1 day ago
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
- Pattaya2 days ago
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
- Opinion21 hours ago
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
- Bangkok3 days ago
A drop in demand leaves Bangkok with a glut of completed new condos
- News2 days ago
Top 10 most boring news stories