Stoned shopkeeper arrested after knife rampage in Chon Buri

Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A grocery shop owner in Chon Buri was arrested after allegedly using cannabis and threatening residents with a knife while wearing a belt of ammunition.

The bizarre incident unfolded around 9pm on Thursday, October 16, in Soi Thung Klon Tal Man 14, Nong Prue subdistrict. Bang Lamung District Chief Patcharapat Sritanyanon was alerted after panicked residents called in reports of the man’s erratic and aggressive behaviour.

When police and local security volunteers arrived, they found the suspect, identified as 28 year old Ekraj Saipong, known locally as “Hack,” acting violently and shouting incoherently outside his home. Witnesses said he had been “wandering around with a knife, yelling and scaring everyone” for several days.

Hack reportedly fled into his bedroom upon seeing officers, barricading himself inside and shouting, “What did I do wrong?!”

After 30 tense minutes of negotiation, police were forced to break in and subdue him safely.

A search of the property uncovered a stash of weapons and drugs, including a 1-metre-long knife, 25 rounds of 12-gauge shotgun ammunition, a bullet bandolier, cannabis, and various smoking tools. All items were seized as evidence before Hack was escorted to Nong Prue Police Station for questioning.

One resident said, “He’d parade around like a soldier, wearing the ammo belt and holding the knife. People stopped going near his shop. He was completely out of control.”

Locals expressed relief at his arrest, with some revealing that they had long avoided the area due to his intimidating behaviour.

“We couldn’t even buy groceries without fearing for our lives.”

During questioning, Hack allegedly showed little remorse, claiming he was destined to become a kamnan, a village headman, and that “his actions were part of proving his leadership.” Police said his statements reflected a delusional mental state likely influenced by drug use, reported The Pattaya News.

Officers are now preparing charges related to drug possession, possession of illegal weapons, and public intimidation. Meanwhile, the community hopes Hack’s arrest will bring calm back to their neighbourhood.

