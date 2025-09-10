Hong Kong Customs seize 6kg of cannabis from Thailand flight

Hong Kong Customs seized 6 kilograms of suspected cannabis from a passenger arriving from Bangkok, leading to an arrest and trafficking charges.

Cannabis buds valued at approximately HK$1.3 million (approximately 5.98 million Thai baht) were confiscated at Hong Kong International Airport. The seizure followed the arrival of a 23 year old female passenger from Bangkok.

During routine customs clearance, officers discovered the cannabis concealed inside snack packages in the woman’s carry-on luggage and handbag. She was promptly arrested and charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug. The case is scheduled to be heard at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts today, September 10.

A Hong Kong Customs spokesperson said, “Trafficking in dangerous drugs is a serious offence. We remain committed to using intelligence-led operations to prevent illegal substances from entering the city.”

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, those convicted can face life imprisonment and fines of up to HK$5 million.

Customs officials urged the public to exercise caution and avoid engaging in drug-related activities for financial gain.

“Do not accept offers to transport controlled items into or out of Hong Kong, and never carry unknown items for others.”

The department also highlighted its focus on combating transnational drug trafficking through a risk assessment approach, prioritising passengers from high-risk regions during clearance procedures.

“Our strategy combines thorough intelligence analysis with targeted passenger screening to disrupt criminal networks.”

The operation reflects Hong Kong Customs’ ongoing effort to curb the flow of illegal drugs, which poses both social and legal threats to the community. Officials encouraged anyone with information about suspicious drug activity to report it immediately through the 24-hour hotline at 182 8080, via email at crimereport@customs.gov.hk, or using the online reporting form.

According to Dimsum Daily HK and the Hong Kong government, this seizure follows a series of high-profile drug busts at the city’s airport, underlining the risks associated with attempting to smuggle controlled substances into Hong Kong. Officials say that vigilance, both on the part of law enforcement and the public, is key to tackling organised drug trafficking operations effectively.