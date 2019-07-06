‘Grow up’ , ‘don’t throw tantrums’ – Palang Pracharat spokesperson | The Thaiger

Politics
‘Grow up’ , ‘don’t throw tantrums’ – Palang Pracharat spokesperson
PHOTO: Uttama Savanayana, left, and Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana
Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, deputy spokesperson for Phalang Pracharat Party, is lambasting the opposition for being “childish and narrow-minded” as it filed its petition to censure the PM.
He says the opposition should give the new government some time to work before launching no-confidence motions against it.
“I want the opposition to be more open-minded and give the new government some time to do their job. If they see something wrong, then the opposition can file a censure motion. They should not act like children and throw tantrums when they don’t get what they want.”
Thanakorn was responding to the petition submitted to the House Speaker by opposition Pheu Thai MP Cholnan Srikaew – a censure motion against PM Prayut Chan-o-cha if he gives the Finance portfolio to Phalang Pracharat leader Uttama Savanayana.
Opposition politicians have said that Uttama is not qualified for the job as he was allegedly involved in a loan scandal while working as a senior executive at the state-owned Krungthai Bank.
However, Thanakorn dismissed this allegation on Friday as a move by the opposition to discredit his party’s leader.
“I have explained repeatedly that Uttama was never involved in the scandal,” he said, adding that Uttama has passed the scrutiny of several agencies, including the National Anti-Corruption Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Office of the Attorney General – all appointed under the jurisdiction of the NCPO over the past five years.
“Most importantly, the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders also found that Uttama was not involved in the wrongdoing,” he said.
Meanwhile, Phalang Pracharat leader Uttama painted himself as the victim of politically motivated distortion yesterday by posting a message on Facebook headlined: “I did nothing wrong, don’t distort facts”. In the post, he said moves to link him to the Krungthai loan scandal were politically motivated as investigation and court trials have already proved that he was not among the wrongdoers.
“And I was cleared at all stages of scrutiny and examination. Please don’t distort facts,” his post said.
SOURCE: The Nation
Politics
Petition pushing for Prayut’s disqualification as Cabinet member handed to Constitutional Court
PHOTO: The Nation
Lower House speaker, Chuan Leekpai, has forwarded a petition to the Constitutional Court calling for the disqualification of PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha as a Cabinet member. The petition, signed by 101 MPs, was handed to Chuan by opposition Pheu Thai Party member Chonlanan Srikieo.
The petition suggests that Prayut does not qualify as a Cabinet member, according to the charter, as he is already a state official. Prayut is reportedely being considered for the post of defence minister in the new cabinet as the incumbent, Prawit Wongsuwan, has voiced plans to step down due to failing health.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) said it had received a similar petition earlier against Prayut taking over as PM, but chose not to forward it to the Constitutional Court, saying it had already approved the nomination by Phalang Pracharat Party and that his status was valid according to the charter and related laws.
However, the opposition MPs said the EC’s verdict was unclear and wanted this matter to also be forwarded to the Constitutional Court for further consideration.
Pressure continues to pile on the PM and the fragile coalition, which spans 19 parties, in the new Thai parliament. The Cabinet list has been forwarded to HM The King for consideration.
SOURCE: The Nation
Politics
New Cabinet list submitted for royal approval
Wissanu declined to give further details, saying that any media questions regarding the matter should be directed to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
He explained to the media,“You should wait for the PM to answer questions about this.”
Wissanu says that following a royal endorsement, the government would seek an audience with HM the King for the new Cabinet members to take an oath. The process is required by law before a new Cabinet can start working officially.
He refused to answer a question of whether new government ministers in the submitted list were the same as those in the list reported by the media in recent days. Also, Wissanu declined to answer a question of whether he would serve in the same position in the new Cabinet.
An unconfirmed list of new Cabinet members has been circulating since Wednesday. The list includes most of the high-profile members of the NCPO government, with some members taking on new portfolios, including Somkid and Prawit.
SOURCE: The Nation
Politics
Final cabinet posts will contribute to frailty of new Thai government
Before the ink is even dry on the Cabinet list, and before the newly formed government has even sat, along with its PM, rumours continue to swirl over the viability of the Palang Pracharat Coalition and it’s ability to govern.
Dean of the National Institute of Development Administration’s School of Social and Environmental Development, Phichai Ratnatilaka Na Bukhet, is quoted in the Bangkok Post saying the next government will continue to be plagued by public image issues.
He says that some of the people listed for cabinet positions are currently being probed for “alleged irregularities in their dealings, as well as their connections to influential figures”.
He also said that the 20 parties comprising the coalition government will all be fighting to get their policies, promised to their electorates before the election, funded and passed into law. He said that this will impose a massive financial burden to enact. But not pushing their policies ahead will end up with further internal bickering and a loss of confidence from the MPs constituencies.
“Unless the premier keeps them on a tight leash, it will adversely affect the government’s stability,” Phichai told the Bangkok Post.
The most recent cabinet line-up is known to feature familiar names who are close, long-term allies of the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha – Somkid Jatusripitak, Wissanu Krea-ngam and Prawit Wongsuwon – who are currently listed to retain their posts (despite rumours Prawit Wongsuwan may be left out of the new cabinet).
Gen Anupong Paojinda also looks set to retain his position at the Interior Ministry. Captain Thammanat Prompao, who is known to be close to General Prawit, is in line for the post of labour minister.
Former senator, Rosana Tositrakul, said the Energy Ministry has been highly sought despite receiving a relatively modest budget of around 3 billion baht each year. But she pointed out that the energy minister has authority to approve projects involving oil, gas, and power plants which can be worth trillions of baht.
The Palang Pracharat party’s Sam Mitr faction, commanding some 30 MPs within the party, laid claim to key ministerial posts even before the election. They were understandably ‘put out’ when they learned that some of the posts had beed bandied about as bargaining chips to secure votes for Prayut as the new PM. Even as late as last weekend they were publicly bickering with the leadership team of Palang Pracharat over the handing out of ministerial portfolios.
They’ve since closed ranks and thrown their full support behind Prayut’s decisions relating to Cabinet posts.
Suriya Jungrungreangkit, a core member of the Sam Mitr faction, and Chai Nat MP and group member Anucha Nakasai reaffirmed that they respected Gen Prayut’s decision on the line-up.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
