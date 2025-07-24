Joint venture: British woman caught with cannabis stash walks free

Judge said she was ‘perilously close’ to prison over huge cannabis haul

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
73 1 minute read
Joint venture: British woman caught with cannabis stash walks free | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Manchester Evening News

A British woman has narrowly escaped jail after being busted smuggling nearly 50 kilogrammes of cannabis into the UK following a trip to Thailand, prompting a judge to ask, “What possessed you?”

Lauren Martin, from Liverpool, was stopped by Border Force officers at Manchester Airport on April 5 this year after arriving on a flight from Thailand. When questioned about her luggage, she insisted it only contained clothes. But officers weren’t convinced.

Inside her large suitcase, officials uncovered a staggering 31 vacuum-sealed bags filled with cannabis, weighing in at a hefty 49 kilogrammes.

“She was arrested and interviewed, and told officers she went to Thailand for a week backpacking,” said prosecutor Elizabeth Walker. “She said she met two people in a hotel and went out drinking. One of them asked her to take some clothes back for their girlfriend. She claimed she didn’t check the cases because it didn’t feel right to do so.”

Joint venture: British woman caught with cannabis stash walks free | News by Thaiger

Thirty-one year old Martin had been living on Universal Credit and was under an electronically monitored curfew from 7pm to 7am in the lead-up to her sentencing.

Her defence lawyer, Betsy Hindle, said she had been manipulated and was vulnerable at the time.

Related Articles

But Judge Paul Lawton didn’t hold back.

“I have no idea what possessed you to try and bring 49 kilos of cannabis into this country,” he said. “You say there was no reward in it for you — I’m not convinced that is true. I accept you were naïve and pressured by others.

“You need to understand how perilously close you came to going to prison. If this had been anything other than class B, you would have been going to prison for years and years.”

Despite the severity of the crime, the judge said he believed Martin was “capable of rehabilitation.” He handed her a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered her to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, reported Daily Post UK.

Martin had earlier pleaded guilty to being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug.

Latest Thailand News
Oui snack: French salami hits 7-Eleven shelves in Thailand | Thaiger Business News

Oui snack: French salami hits 7-Eleven shelves in Thailand

12 seconds ago
Joint venture: British woman caught with cannabis stash walks free | Thaiger Cannabis News

Joint venture: British woman caught with cannabis stash walks free

5 minutes ago
Scamera action: Snap-happy KL hustler fleeces Thai tourists (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Scamera action: Snap-happy KL hustler fleeces Thai tourists (video)

20 minutes ago
Vodka vroom: Drunk Russian wrecks Thai woman&#8217;s car in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Vodka vroom: Drunk Russian wrecks Thai woman’s car in Phuket

29 minutes ago
Thailand urged to tap booming halal tourism market | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand urged to tap booming halal tourism market

39 minutes ago
Deputy health minister inspects Khao San Road to boost tourist confidence | Thaiger Bangkok News

Deputy health minister inspects Khao San Road to boost tourist confidence

47 minutes ago
TAT bets on value to reboot Thai tourism | Thaiger Bangkok News

TAT bets on value to reboot Thai tourism

57 minutes ago
Still standing: Brave Thai soldier loses leg, not pride | Thaiger Thailand News

Still standing: Brave Thai soldier loses leg, not pride

1 hour ago
Rain pain: Phayao floods spark chaos as rivers overflow | Thaiger Thailand News

Rain pain: Phayao floods spark chaos as rivers overflow

1 hour ago
Together Festival turns up the heat every single year – and 2025 is no exception | Thaiger Events

Together Festival turns up the heat every single year – and 2025 is no exception

1 hour ago
Thai hotels face crisis as Chinese tourists drop by 41.94% | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai hotels face crisis as Chinese tourists drop by 41.94%

1 hour ago
Explore Thailand&#8217;s sci-fi locations through the lens of upcoming series Alien: Earth | Thaiger Entertainment

Explore Thailand’s sci-fi locations through the lens of upcoming series Alien: Earth

2 hours ago
Cambodian army shells Thai border, kills 12 in brutal assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian army shells Thai border, kills 12 in brutal assault

2 hours ago
Tweet deal: Thailand considers delisting bulbul bird to boost green gains | Thaiger Thailand News

Tweet deal: Thailand considers delisting bulbul bird to boost green gains

2 hours ago
AC unit blamed for fire scare at Karon hotel spa | Thaiger Phuket News

AC unit blamed for fire scare at Karon hotel spa

2 hours ago
Bangkok police raid warehouse seizing 7,000 illegal e-cigarettes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police raid warehouse seizing 7,000 illegal e-cigarettes

2 hours ago
King Power closes outlets amid cost-cutting drive | Thaiger Business News

King Power closes outlets amid cost-cutting drive

2 hours ago
Thai national caught smuggling 3 tonnes of clams from Myanmar | Thaiger Crime News

Thai national caught smuggling 3 tonnes of clams from Myanmar

2 hours ago
Thailand blasts Cambodia for deadly border shelling | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand blasts Cambodia for deadly border shelling

2 hours ago
2 Thai men assaulted after asking about lost wallet from attackers | Thaiger Thailand News

2 Thai men assaulted after asking about lost wallet from attackers

2 hours ago
Pattaya expats rattled by driving licence clampdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya expats rattled by driving licence clampdown

2 hours ago
Up in smoke: Vape vendor’s online hustle snuffed out in Thailand | Thaiger Bangkok News

Up in smoke: Vape vendor’s online hustle snuffed out in Thailand

3 hours ago
Agriculture minister visits flood-hit Nan and Sukhothai provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Agriculture minister visits flood-hit Nan and Sukhothai provinces

3 hours ago
Caught red-handed: Copper crook’s Phuket crime spree ends | Thaiger Phuket News

Caught red-handed: Copper crook’s Phuket crime spree ends

3 hours ago
Paws of glory: Hero rider saves cat from blaze in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paws of glory: Hero rider saves cat from blaze in Bangkok condo

3 hours ago
Cannabis NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
73 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x