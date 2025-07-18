Brit mum busted in Munich drug sting after Thailand detour

Growing trend of Brits caught in global cannabis stings raises alarm for border authorities

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 18, 2025
Brit mum busted in Munich drug sting after Thailand detour
A British mum has been charged after she was reportedly caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand to Germany, becoming the latest in a troubling wave of young UK nationals caught in overseas weed crackdowns.

Cameron Bradford, a 21 year old from Knebworth, Hertfordshire, is facing serious charges in Germany after being arrested at Munich Airport on April 22. Immigration officers declared she had attempted to transport cannabis from Thailand into Germany, and has since been charged with attempted transit of cannabis and abetting the international trafficking of cannabis.

The young mother is currently in custody awaiting a court appearance scheduled for August 6 at Munich District Court. According to Chief Prosecutor Anne Leiding, prosecutors are still investigating the source of the drugs.

“We can confirm that we are conducting proceedings in this matter. The defendant is still in custody,” she said.

Bradford’s arrest reportedly followed suspicious behaviour at the airport, after she changed her flight last minute—from a planned Singapore-Heathrow route to one transiting through Munich. German border officers flagged the switch and intercepted her while she was collecting her luggage.

Her family were initially panicked when she failed to arrive back in the UK, prompting a missing person report. They were later contacted by German authorities confirming her detention, according to reports in the Daily Mail.

The UK Foreign Office has since released a statement, saying: “We are supporting a British woman who is detained in Germany and are in contact with her family and the local authorities.”

Bradford’s case comes amid a growing crackdown on international cannabis trafficking. Despite Thailand’s 2022 move to decriminalise “low-strength” cannabis, exports remain illegal, and tourists often underestimate the legal risks abroad, reported BBC News.

In July 2024, the UK announced a partnership with Thai customs in response to a “surge” in cannabis smuggling attempts. Since then, over 50 British nationals have been arrested in Thailand alone for trying to smuggle weed.

Germany legalised cannabis for residents earlier this year, but trafficking remains strictly prohibited. Non-residents are still banned from importing or carrying the drug, with convictions potentially carrying up to five years in jail.

Bradford’s situation mirrors a disturbing trend of “ganja girls” caught abroad, facing harsh consequences far from home.

